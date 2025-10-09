Pair of European Goaltenders with AHL Experience Return to Tulsa from Anaheim

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the Anaheim Ducks are re-assignment goaltenders

Tomas Suchanek and Vyacheslav Buteyets to Tulsa.

Suchanek, 22, returns to Tulsa after missing last season due to recovery from an injury-correcting surgery. The NHL-contracted netminder his pro debut with the Oilers while on an AHL contract on Oct. 22, 2023, stopping 26 of 27 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Utah Grizzlies. He last played with Tulsa on Dec. 31, 2023, in a near-mirror performance, halting 30 of 31 in a 1-0 loss to the Grizzlies. The Prerov, Czechia native appeared eight times with the Oilers, posting a 2.77 GAA with a .906 save percentage and 3-5-0-0 record, while also allowing just one goal in three outings.

The six-foot-two, 185-pound goaltender's strong performances in Tulsa secured an AHL call-up that eventually earned him an NHL contract. Over 29 games, he recorded team best's in all major statistical categories, earning a 14-10-5 record with a 2.92 GAA, .910 save percentage and three shutouts.

The HC Prerov and Tri-City Americans developmental product turned heads at back-to-back World Junior Championships, earning Top 3 Player on Team honors in 2022 before turning in a historic performance in 2023, posting a 1.38 GAA and .939 save percentage - both tournament bests. Suchanek's play helped Czechia claim silver and earned the then teenager a spot on the tournament All-Star Team along with team MVP and goaltender of the tournament honors.

Buteyets, 23, was a crucial component of only the second Oilers team to ever win 40 games in one season, earning a 19-13-3 record with a 2.82 GAA, a .905 save percentage and four shutouts - tying Devin Williams for the most in an Oilers' ECHL season. The six-foot-four, 185-pound Russian was the backstop during both of Tulsa's Kelly Cup Playoff wins and also appeared in two AHL games with San Diego during his North American rookie campaign.

Anaheim's sixth-round selection, 178th overall, in the 2022 NHL entry draft played the majority of the 2023-24 season in Russia's second league with Chelmet Chelyabinsk, turning in a 16-18-0 record alongside a .913 save percentage and 2.57 GAA. The Saint Petersburg native also made one KHL appearance for Chelmet's parent club, Traktor Chelyabinsk.

In 81 career VHL games, Buteyets sports a 40-32-6 record with a 2.36 GAA and a .923 save percentage in addition to four shutouts.

The re-assignments of Suchanek and Buteyets brings Tulsa's affiliated player count to six, with defensemen Roman Kinal, Jeremie Biakabutuka and Will Francis and forward Jaxsen Wiebe finding their way to the Oilers' roster earlier in the week. Five of the six affiliated players have played for Tulsa in the past, with Will Francis being the only new face within the group.

The breakdown of the Oilers current training camp roster as of Thursday can be found below

FORWARDS: Adam McMaster, Matt Koethe, Dallas Comeau, Tyler Poulsen, Matt Henry, Dakota Seaman, Keegan Iverson, Nick Wong, Justin Michaelian, Easton Armstrong, Josh Nelson, Tyrell Goulbourne, Jaxsen Wiebe (NHL-ANA)

DEFENSEMEN: Duggie Lagrone, Cade McNelly, Michael Davies, Tanner Faith, Jeff Faith, Mike McKee, Jeremie Biakabutuka (NHL-ANA), Will Francis (AHL-SD), Roman Kinal (AHL-SD)

GOALTENDERS: Tomas Suchanek (ANA), Vyacheslav Buteyets (ANA), Troy Kobryn (Professional Tryout)

- Troy Kobryn returns for his third-straight Oilers' training camp. Kobryn has appeared in five regular season games with the Oilers, posting a 2-3-0-0 record with an .895 save percentage and 3.58 GAA.

TRYOUT SKATERS: Lazarus Kaebel (D), Will Van der Veen (D), Zachary Brooks (F), Vadim Frolov (F)

- Lazarus Kaebal played hockey at ACHA Liberty University. The defenseman is the son of former Oilers player and coach Karl "Butch" Kaebel and the nephew of former Oilers Klage and Karson Kaebel.

- Will Van Der Veen - Played four seasons of D3 College Hockey at Bowdoin and Saint Anselm College before skating in eight games with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL last season.

- Zachary Brooks - Is the lone professional tryout contract, having played two games for Trois-Rivieres during the 2021-22 season. Brooks has spent the past three seasons overseas, playing one season in the NIHL (England), and two seasons with Courchevel-Méribel-Pralognan (France)

- Vadim Frolov - Played 50 games in the FPHL last season with the Danbury Hat Tricks and averaged one point and more than two PIM per game.

Two preseason games against the Allen Americans are on the slate for the Oilers this season. Starting on the road at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas on Thursday Oct. 9 before hosting at WeStreet Ice Center in Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the Oct. 11 game at WeStreet Ice Center can be purchased.

The Oilers kick off the 2025-26 season on the road, heading to the Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 17 for a 7 p.m. season-opening battle with the Iowa Heartlanders before closing the campaign-starting weekend with a 4 p.m. rematch at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Tulsa's 2025-26 home-opening extravaganza features a 7:05 p.m. showdown with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday, Oct.24 and finishes with the first Sunday Family Funday of the season with the Knight Monsters and Oilers facing off at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

