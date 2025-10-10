Savannah Drops Preseason Opener

Published on October 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville held off a late Savannah comeback as the Ghost Pirates dropped their preseason opener to the Icemen.

The Icemen struck first with a shorthanded goal after Garrett Van Wyhe stole the puck from goaltender Evan Cormier, allowing Patrick Bajkov to slam it home into an open net at the 6:41 mark of the first period. That would be the only score of the opening frame.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, despite multiple power-play opportunities on both sides. Savannah outshot Jacksonville 17-4 in the period.

Jacksonville extended its lead at the 5:00 mark of the third period when Craig Martin lifted a shot top shelf for a four-on-three power-play goal, assisted by Cammeron Supryka and goaltender Dominic Basse.

Savannah answered just 33 seconds later, as Zach Krajnik stuffed in a rebound to cut the deficit to one. Seth Fyten and Noah Carroll recorded assists on the play.

The Ghost Pirates tied the game with 2:32 remaining in regulation when Ethan Szmagaj fired a shot from the backside of the play to make it 2-2.

Jacksonville had a power play in overtime but couldn't convert, sending the game to a shootout.

In the shootout, Jacksonville's Brandon Schultz and Craig Martin each scored, while Savannah's Zach Krajnik and Bryce Brodzinski were stopped by Basse, giving the Icemen the victory.

The Savannah Ghost Pirates will wrap up their preseason schedule on Saturday against the Greensboro Gargoyles at Enmarket Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.







