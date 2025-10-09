Seven Players Assigned to Norfolk from Manitoba

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced the following transactions on Thursday morning:

Goaltender Alex Worthington and forward Jaydon Dureau have been loaned from the Manitoba Moose.

Worthington, 20, joins the Admirals after signing a two-year contract with the Moose in the summer. The Saskatchewan native participated in the 2025 Prospect Showdown with the Jets. He played in 42 games with the Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) last season, posting a 22-18-2 record with a 2.99 goals-against-average.

Dureau, 24, was a fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The Saskatchewan native has played the first three years of his professional career in the Lightning organization with Orlando (ECHL) and Syracuse (AHL). In 103 ECHL games with the Solar Bears, Dureau has registered 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists). He signed an AHL contract with Manitoba in the offseason.

Forwards Tanner Andrew, Jace Isley, and Brandon Osmundson, along with defensemen Connor Fedorek and Brehdan Engum, have been released from the tryout contracts with Manitoba.

All seven of those players will report to the Admirals. Norfolk's training camp roster now consists of 24 players (two goaltenders, eight defensemen, 14 forwards).

The Admirals host their annual Blue vs Gold Scrimmage Game tomorrow night at Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex in Chesapeake. Puck drop is set for 7 pm and is FREE to the public.







