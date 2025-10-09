Forward Kyle Jackson Assigned to Bison

Bloomington, Ill. - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the team has loaned forward Kyle Jackson to the Bloomington Bison.

Jackson, 22, appeared in two games with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and scored a career-high 27 goals and 52 points (27 g, 25 a) in 67 games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers during the 2024-25 season.

He has skated in 120 career ECHL games over two seasons with the Nailers and Kansas City Mavericks, posting 96 points (41g, 55a).

Prior to beginning his professional career, he played 186 games with the OHL's North Bay Battalion and amassed 170 points (71g, 99a). Jackson also contributed 16 goals and 32 points in 32 playoff games in his OHL career.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Ottawa, Ontario native was selected with the 196th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken.

