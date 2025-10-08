Bloomington Bison 2025-26 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on October 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today that single-game tickets are on sale now for all 36 Bison home games during the 2025-26 season.

The sophomore season of Bison Hockey promises to be even more exciting than the first, with brand new promotional nights accompanying fan-favorite returners like Teddy Bear Toss, Taylor Swift Night, Star Wars Night, and New York Rangers Night and 309 Nights every Friday.

On 309 Nights, enjoy $3 Busch Light cans or sodas, free popcorn and two slices of pizza for just $9! Specialty T-shirts are also available for $9 on those nights. Fans can also expect single-game deals on Sundays when kids eat free! All children under 12 years old receive a free meal coupon and can participate in a post-game skate with Bison players.

Eight games will feature specialty jerseys and six will include post-game jersey auctions with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local non-profit organizations. Whether you're looking to support community heroes, create lifelong memories with family, schedule a corporate outing or to witness fast-paced sports entertainment at an affordable rate, 36 opportunities for family friendly fun are now at your fingertips!

Availability is already limited for select games throughout the season. Make sure to plan ahead, circle your calendar and purchase tickets early.

Single-game tickets to all 36 Bloomington Bison home games during the 2025-26 season are available for purchase today for as low as $20 a seat! Call 910-965-HERD or visit ticketmaster.com to secure your seat today.







ECHL Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.