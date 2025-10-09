ECHL Transactions - October 8

Published on October 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 8, 2025:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Zach Papapetros, D

TJ Sneath, F

Jacob Gagnon, D

Matt Shulist, F

Cory Checco, F

Frank Trazzera, D

Carter Thornton, F

Scott Coash, F

Hugo Koch, F

Justin Schmidt, D

Elijah Wilson, F

Alex Norwinski,D

Gordon Whalen, D

Sammy Bernard, G

Brady Dyer, G

Thomas Hodges, G

Greenville:

Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F

Norfolk:

Chris Pascal, G

Orlando:

Luke Farthing, D

Rapid City:

Cam Gaudette, D

Ty Taylor, G

Utah:

Gianni Fairbrother, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Brennan, G Assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Add Alexander Campbell, F Assigned by Utica

Add Cam Squires, F Assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Add Luke Reid, D Assigned by Utica

Add Dylan Wendt, F Assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Add Jeremy Hanzel, D Assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

Add Matt Shulist F Signed Tryout Agreement

Florida:

Add Anthony Romano, F Assigned by Springfield

Add Sam Stange, F Assigned by Springfield

Add Tarun Fizer, F Assigned by Springfield

Add Jett Jones, F Assigned by Springfield

Add Kyle Penney, F Assigned by Springfield

Add Kyle Betts, F Assigned by Springfield

Fort Wayne:

Add Jayden Grubbe, F Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Matt Brown, F Assigned by Bakersfield

Add James Stefan, F Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Samuel Jonsson, G Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Connor Ungar, G Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Trevor Janicke, F Assigned by Bakersfield

Greenville:

Add Keaton Mastrodonato, F Assigned by Ontario

Add Kenta Isogai, F Assigned by Ontario

Idaho:

Add Connor Punnett, D Assigned by Dallas from Texas

Add Aidan Hreschuk, D Assigned by Texas

Add Kaleb Pearson, F Assigned by Texas

Kalamazoo:

Add Nick Poisson, F Assigned by Abbotsford

Norfolk:

Add Alex Worthington, G Assigned by Manitoba

Rapid City:

Add Xavier Bernard, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

Savannah:

Add Dennis Cesana, D Assigned by Charlotte

Add Nicholas Zabane, F Assigned by Charlotte

Add Cole Krygier, D Assigned by Charlotte

Add Riley Hughes, F Assigned by Charlotte

Add Evan Nause, D Assigned from Charlotte by Florida

Add Josh Davie, F Assigned from Charlotte by Florida

Add Cristophe Tellier, F Assigned by Charlotte

Add Hunter Johannes, F Assigned by Charlotte (PM)

Delete Hunter Johannes, F Loaned to Charlotte (AM)

South Carolina:

Add Mitch Gibson, G Assigned by Hershey

Delete Jalen Luypen, F Loaned to Hershey

Trois-Rivières:

Add Isaac Dufort, F Signed SPC

Tulsa:

Add Roman Kinal, D Assigned by San Diego







