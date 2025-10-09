ECHL Transactions - October 8
Published on October 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 8, 2025:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Zach Papapetros, D
TJ Sneath, F
Jacob Gagnon, D
Matt Shulist, F
Cory Checco, F
Frank Trazzera, D
Carter Thornton, F
Scott Coash, F
Hugo Koch, F
Justin Schmidt, D
Elijah Wilson, F
Alex Norwinski,D
Gordon Whalen, D
Sammy Bernard, G
Brady Dyer, G
Thomas Hodges, G
Greenville:
Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F
Norfolk:
Chris Pascal, G
Orlando:
Luke Farthing, D
Rapid City:
Cam Gaudette, D
Ty Taylor, G
Utah:
Gianni Fairbrother, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Tyler Brennan, G Assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Add Alexander Campbell, F Assigned by Utica
Add Cam Squires, F Assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Add Luke Reid, D Assigned by Utica
Add Dylan Wendt, F Assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Add Jeremy Hanzel, D Assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Allen:
Add Matt Shulist F Signed Tryout Agreement
Florida:
Add Anthony Romano, F Assigned by Springfield
Add Sam Stange, F Assigned by Springfield
Add Tarun Fizer, F Assigned by Springfield
Add Jett Jones, F Assigned by Springfield
Add Kyle Penney, F Assigned by Springfield
Add Kyle Betts, F Assigned by Springfield
Fort Wayne:
Add Jayden Grubbe, F Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Matt Brown, F Assigned by Bakersfield
Add James Stefan, F Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Samuel Jonsson, G Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Connor Ungar, G Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Trevor Janicke, F Assigned by Bakersfield
Greenville:
Add Keaton Mastrodonato, F Assigned by Ontario
Add Kenta Isogai, F Assigned by Ontario
Idaho:
Add Connor Punnett, D Assigned by Dallas from Texas
Add Aidan Hreschuk, D Assigned by Texas
Add Kaleb Pearson, F Assigned by Texas
Kalamazoo:
Add Nick Poisson, F Assigned by Abbotsford
Norfolk:
Add Alex Worthington, G Assigned by Manitoba
Rapid City:
Add Xavier Bernard, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
Savannah:
Add Dennis Cesana, D Assigned by Charlotte
Add Nicholas Zabane, F Assigned by Charlotte
Add Cole Krygier, D Assigned by Charlotte
Add Riley Hughes, F Assigned by Charlotte
Add Evan Nause, D Assigned from Charlotte by Florida
Add Josh Davie, F Assigned from Charlotte by Florida
Add Cristophe Tellier, F Assigned by Charlotte
Add Hunter Johannes, F Assigned by Charlotte (PM)
Delete Hunter Johannes, F Loaned to Charlotte (AM)
South Carolina:
Add Mitch Gibson, G Assigned by Hershey
Delete Jalen Luypen, F Loaned to Hershey
Trois-Rivières:
Add Isaac Dufort, F Signed SPC
Tulsa:
Add Roman Kinal, D Assigned by San Diego
