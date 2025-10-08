Rush Receive Xavier Bernard from Calgary Wranglers

Published on October 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, Xavier Bernard has been assigned to the Rush from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Bernard, 25, is entering his fifth year of professional hockey, having played in both the AHL and ECHL in each of his first four seasons. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound left-shot defenseman has totaled 77 AHL games and 112 ECHL games for his career.

The native of Mercier, Quebec signed an AHL/ECHL contract with Calgary and participated in Wranglers training camp last week. This is his first year in the Calgary organization.

Prior to turning pro in 2021, Bernard spent five years in the QMJHL and accumulated 275 major junior games.

Bernard is the seventh player to be assigned to Rapid City by the Wranglers thus far.

2025 Rapid City Rush Training Camp, presented by Shipwrecks Bar and Grill, continues through Friday, October 10th, with the annual intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, October 11th. Opening night at The Monument Ice Arena is Friday, October 24th. Check out the 2025-26 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







