Royals Announce Additions to 2025 Training Camp Roster
Published on October 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the following additions to their 2025 Training Camp roster, which now totals 27 players.
Goaltenders (1)
1 Yaniv Perets (loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley (AHL))
Forwards (2)
9 Carson Golder (loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley (AHL))
14 Jordan Frasca (released from Lehigh Valley (AHL) Training Camp Tryout Invite)
Defensemen (1)
46 Vincent Sevigny (released from Lehigh Valley (AHL) Training Camp Tryout Invite)
All fans can attend Training Camp practice in the seating bowl area beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 7th and Thursday, October 9th. Fans must enter Santander Arena through the Lions's Den Team Store entrance on Penn St. Fans must depart Santander Arena through the Lion's Den Team Store following the conclusion of Training Camp practice at 12:00 p.m.
Royals 27-Player Training Camp Roster:
Goaltenders (3)
1 Yaniv Perets
29 Vinnie Purpura
80 Keith Petruzzelli
Defensemen (8)
2 Robbie Stucker
5 Danny Wieber
6 Victor Hadfield
18 Matt Araujo
27 Nick Carabin
46 Vincent Sevigny
72 Jack Page
88 Artem Kulakov
Forwards (16)
8 Kyle Haskins
9 Carson Golder
11 Nick Capone
12 Liam Devlin
14 Jordan Frasca
16 Ben Raymond
17 Brandon Saigeon
19 Patrick Moynihan
21 Cam Cook
26 Andrew Kurapov
28 Alec Butcher
34 Jeremy Michel
39 Connor McMenamin
43 Jordan Simoneau
91 Yvan Mongo
95 Jacob Frasca
Reading's updated Training Camp roster totals 27 players, including 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.
Returning Royals: The roster includes nine players who appeared in at least one game for Reading during the 2024-25 season: Keith Petruzzelli, Vinnie Purpura, Robbie Stucker, Nick Capone, Cam Cook, Connor McMenamin, Yvan Mongo, Nick Carabin, Andrew Kurapov
Rookie Royals: The roster also has nine players who are rookies entering the 2025-26 season (a rookie is any player who has played less than 25 regular-season games of professional hockey at the "AA" level or higher as of the start of the current season): Kyle Haskins, Liam Devlin, Ben Raymond, Jeremy Michel, Jordan Simoneau, Jack Page, Nick Carabin, Andrew Kurapov, Danny Wieber
Veteran Royal: The roster also has one player who is a veteran entering the 2025-26 season (a veteran is a player, other than a goaltender, who has played in at least 260 regular season games of professional hockey prior to the start of the current season): Alec Butcher (367 GP)
Lehigh Valley (AHL) contract Royals: Four players attending Reading's Training Camp are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Nick Capone, Carson Golder, Yaniv Perets, Keith Petruzzelli
Tryout Invite Royals: The Royals' Training Camp roster also includes two players on tryout contracts: Andrew Kurapov, Danny Wieber
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp roster currently stands at 33 players (Phantoms' Training Camp roster) so Royals fans can expect more arrivals as the week progresses.
