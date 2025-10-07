K-Wings Loaned Forward Nick Poisson by Canucks

Published on October 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have loaned rookie forward Nick Poisson to the team ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Poisson, 24, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 190-pound, Vancouver, BC native entering his first professional season out of Providence College (NCAA | 2020-25). In college, the forward scored 109 points (42g-67a) in 170 games and was named team captain for the 2024-25 season.

Before college, the left-shot played two seasons with Prince George (BCHL), winning the BCHL championship with the Spruce Kings in 2018-19.

