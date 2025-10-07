Americans Make a Big Splash with Returning Forward

Allen Americans forward Mark Duarte

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, along with Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the signing of forward Mark Duarte for the coming season.

"Mark Duarte is a really talented glue guy," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. He does everything the right way and always gives his best effort. He can play any forward position and play wherever he's needed in our lineup."

Mark Duarte was an Alternate Captain last season for Allen, and one of the top players on the 24-25 roster, as well as one of the top defensive minded forwards in the ECHL. He led the team last season in blocked shots while putting up 39 points in 63 games.

The Hamilton, Ontario native has 16 games at the American Hockey League level with 15 coming with the Calgary Wranglers in 2023-2024.

He was invited to Belleville Senators camp this year where he appeared in two preseason games last weekend. He will return to Allen this week and could be in the Americans lineup on Thursday.

Duarte played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with the Hamilton Bulldogs for two seasons (19-20 and 21-22), and the Soo Greyhounds in 2022-2023.

The Americans play the first of two preseason games against the Tulsa Oilers, beginning on Thursday night at NYTEX Sports Centre in Northeast Tarrant County.

The home opener will be on Friday, October 24th against the Kansas City Mavericks at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

