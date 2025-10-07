Swamp Rabbits Receive Four from AHL Ontario

Published on October 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced the following Training Camp 2025 Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions:

Goaltender Mattias Sholl has been assigned to the Swamp Rabbits by the Ontario Reign (AHL)

Forwards Keaton Mastrodonato, Hudson Schandor, and Kenta Isogai have been assigned to the Swamp Rabbits by the Ontario Reign

Forwards Santiago Diaz and Jake Goldowski have been released from their PTOs

Sholl signed an AHL contract with the Reign earlier this offseason and comes back to the Swamp Rabbits to begin his first full professional season. The 5'10", 180-pound net-minder turned pro with the Swamp Rabbits at the end of the 2024-25 ECHL Season, winning his professional debut on March 29th at Atlanta with 33 saves in a 7-4 victory. He finished the season with a 2-2-0-0 record in four starts, a 2.81 GAA, and .927 SV%. Sholl was the goaltender for the final game of the season on April 13th, a 2-1 upset of the South Carolina Stingrays, ending their 17-game winning streak by stopping all but one of 42 shots faced.

A native of Hermosa Beach, California, Sholl, 25, turned professional with the Swamp Rabbits following his final NCAA season with Bemidji State University, posting 14-17-5 record in 37 games with two shutouts to compliment a 2.81 GAA and .897 SV%. As a Beaver, he compiled a lifetime record of 52-51-12 in 117 games, all with Bemidji State, with six shutouts, a 2.58 GAA, and .904 SV%. As a junior in 2023-24, Sholl earned CCHA Goaltender of the Year honors, in addition to CCHA 1st Team All-Star recognition, going 14-8-2 with three shutouts in 24 contests. Prior to going to college, Sholl backstopped the Youngstown Phantoms for one USHL season and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for two NAHL campaigns, earning 2020 Midwest MVP and Goaltender of the Year honors with the latter as part of a 29-8-3 season in 41 games, supplementing his league standing with three shutouts, a 1.99 GAA, and .924 SV%. He is the brother of former ECHLer Tomas Sholl, who claimed ECHL Goaltender of the Year honors in 2020 as a member of the Idaho Steelheads.

Mastrodonato comes to the Upstate to begin his third professional season. The 6'1", 205-pound forward split last season playing 13 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles and 53 with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, putting together a blistering 49 points (19g-30ast) with the latter. Mastrodonato played his 100th ECHL game on April 11th at Rapid City, scoring a goal along with a +3 rating in a 5-2 win.

Hailing from Powell River, British Columbia, Mastrodonato, 25, enters this season with 135 professional games between the AHL with the Eagles and Texas Stars, and ECHL with the Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads, earning 47 goals, 48 assists, and 95 points. Before elevating to the professional ranks, he skated four seasons in NCAA college hockey with Canisius College, amassing 97 points (46g-51ast) in 123 games. As a Golden Griffin, Mastrodonato was a three-time AHA All-Conference Team Selection (2023 3rd Team, 2022 2nd Team, 2021 1st Team-West Pod), and helped lead the team to the 2023 AHA Championship and subsequent NCAA Tournament appearance, both firsts in a decade.

Schandor joins the Swamp Rabbits set to begin his professional career. The 5'9", 180-pound forward recently completed his fifth and final NCAA season with the University of Connecticut, racking up a career-high 41 points with 10 goals and a career marker with 31 assists in 37 games. Serving as Captain for a second straight season, Schandor led the Huskies to their first-ever NCAA Hockey Tournament, falling in the Regional Finals to Penn State in a 3-2 overtime nailbiter. For his efforts, he was recognized as Hockey East's Best Defensive Forward, earned a Second All-Star Team nod, and received the Len Ceglarski Award for Sportsmanship, his second time earning the honor, making him only one of four ever to receive the honor more than once. He was also named to the New England All-Star Team and similarly earned New England's Best Defensive Forward recognition. From North Vancouver, British Columbia, Schandor, 25, finished his NCAA career with 37 goals, 89 assists, and 126 points in 156 games.

Isogai also comes to the Upstate looking to begin his professional career. The 5'11", 180-pound forward recently completed his major-junior career in the WHL, splitting last season with the Wenatchee Wild and Victoria Royals. Isogai collected a scoring 38 points in 28 games with Wenatchee before being traded midseason to the Royals, where he kept his torrid pace up with another 40 points in 31 games. He continued to shine for the Royals in their WHL playoff run, adding another 17 points in 11 games before falling in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Spokane Chiefs in six games.

A native of Nagano, Japan, Isogai, 21, finished his two WHL seasons with 166 points (63g-103ast) in 123 games, garnering 2024 US First All-Star Team honors with Wenatchee. Before going to the WHL, he played three seasons in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms, winning the 2023 Clark Cup Championship.

The Swamp Rabbits square off against the Wheeling Nailers for their lone preseason game on Saturday, October 11th, for the Diamond Anniversary Pro Classic. The game will be played in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, honoring the team's history as the Johnstown Chiefs, one of the ECHL's "Original Five" teams. After, the Swamp Rabbits begin their 16th season in the Upstate on Opening Night, presented by Bon Secours, on October 17th against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is slated for 7:05pm EST.







