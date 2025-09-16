Swamp Rabbits Acquire Cam Hausinger from Indy Fuel

Published on September 16, 2025

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that Cam Hausinger has signed with the Swamp Rabbits following his acquisition in a trade with the Indy Fuel for future considerations.

Hausinger comes to the Swamp Rabbits following the conclusion of his fourth professional season split in the ECHL with the Indy Fuel and AHL with the Chicago Wolves. The 5'10", 195-pound forward notched 18 goals and 35 points, along with 116 PIM, in 61 regular season games with the Fuel, finishing tied for fourth on the roster in scoring and made an additional three appearances with the Wolves. Hausinger also factored in four Kelly Cup Playoff games, falling to Toledo. He played in his 200th professional game on February 16th at Cincinnati, registering an assist in a 2-0 win, and notched his 100th career point with a game-tying goal in a 2-1 overtime victory against Wheeling earlier in the season on January 8th.

"When I heard I was coming to Greenville, the first thing that came to my mind was excitement: excitement to meet new teammates, play in a great city, and learn from a phenomenal coaching staff. It also poses quite an exciting challenge. All the best players in our league want to play in the South Division, so every night is a dogfight, and it's a challenge I'm very much looking forward to," Hausinger said of swapping to the Swamp Rabbits. "I'm a high-energy player that plays with my emotions. I believe I can do it all: I can score, I can skate, and I can hit, which comes as the product of playing a physical and gritty game that plays into the goal of agitating the opposition. Coming into year five, I want to bring leadership and be the best teammate I can be. We have an experienced group coming into camp, but still want to be vocal for the youth we do have and help this team win hockey games by any means necessary."

"I'm really excited to make this deal to add Cam to our team. His acquisition is a great boost to our forward lines as we gear up for the season in a few weeks," said Chad Costello, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/General Manager. "Cam is a hard-nosed player, adding a tremendous compete level and tenacity up front. His versatility is also a major asset, as he can play all three forward positions. His scoring touch comes from all the hard-to-play areas around the net, and he consistently rattles opponents and outworks them. At this level, a player like Cam is a great option to have, and we're excited to have him wearing a Swamp Rabbits sweater."

Hailing from Anchorage, Alaska, Hausinger, 26, enters his fifth professional season with ECHL stops with the Wheeling Nailers, Florida Everblades, and Indy Fuel, and AHL stints with the MIlwukee Admirals, Iowa Wild, and Chicago Wolves. He begins the 2025-26 season with career totals of 52 goals, 64 assists, and 116 points, along with 346 PIM, in 221 games. Prior to joining the professional ranks, Hausinger played five seasons in the WHL with the Red Deer Rebels, Kootenay Ice, and Saskatoon Blades, amassing 161 points (68g-93ast) and 335 PIM in 317 games.







