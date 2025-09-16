Ghost Pirates Acquire Koopman from Nailers in Four-Team Trade

Published on September 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team has acquired forward Matt Koopman from the Wheeling Nailers as part of a four-team trade with the Iowa Heartlanders and the Worcester Railers.

The transaction is as follows:

The Ghost Pirates trade forward Devon Paliani to the Iowa Heartlanders in exchange for forwards T.J. Walsh and Ryan Miotto.

Savannah trades Walsh and Miotto to the Worcester Railers in exchange for forwards Ryan Mahshie and Jordan Kaplan.

The Ghost Pirates acquire Matt Koopman from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for Mahshie and Kaplan.

Koopman, 27, recently completed his second full professional season in Wheeling, recording 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) in 71 games. The Marblehead, MA, native has posted 66 points (31 goals, 35 assists) in 156 ECHL games, all with the Nailers. In 14 postseason games with Wheeling split between the past two years, Koopman has notched 10 points. Before turning pro, Koopman played collegiately for four seasons at Providence College (2019-22) and one at UMass Amherst (2022-23).

Paliani, 28, produced a career-high campaign in Savannah last year, scoring a franchise-record 32 goals and 59 points in 72 games. The LaSalle, ON, native has played four seasons in the ECHL, spending time with Savannah, Maine, Worcester, Toledo, and Reading. Paliani has scored 66 goals and added 73 assists in 245 career ECHL games. The Ghost Pirates acquired Paliani in August of 2024 in exchange for forward Brent Pedersen.







ECHL Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.