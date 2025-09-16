Rush Add Toughness, Sign Aaron Chiarot

Published on September 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday the signing of defenseman Aaron Chiarot (pronounced shuh-ROTT) for the 2025-26 season.

Chiarot, 23, is set to begin his professional career after his sophomore year in college. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound defenseman played a total of 32 games in two seasons at the University of Windsor in Ontario. Chiarot racked up a total of 73 penalty minutes and led the team in that category this past season. He played alongside Rush goaltender Nathan Torchia for the Lancers.

"I have heard great things about the organization, fans, and the city," said Chiarot. "I have past experience playing for (Rush Associate Coach) Peter Drikos and that was a huge influence in signing. I'm really excited to get grinding and get the fans on their feet."

The Hamilton, Ontario native brings toughness to the Rush's lineup, with a track record of high penalty minutes at the junior and college levels. Chiarot played for Drikos with the OJHL's Cobourg Cougars for two seasons.

"Aaron is a solid, physical defenseman who brings energy and size," said Drikos. "We are looking forward to adding his intangibles to our defensive group."

Chiarot is the third member of the 2025-26 signing class who will make his North American professional debut with the Rush this season. Aaron is the younger brother of Ben Chiarot, longtime National Hockey League defenseman and current Detroit Red Wing.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (8): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud, Cameron Buhl, Rasmus Ekström, Maurizio Colella, Jared Westcott

Defensemen (6): Billy Constantinou, Mitchell Smith, Aaron Hyman, Mike Van Unen, Alexander Stensson, Aaron Chiarot

Goaltenders (2): Christian Propp, Nathan Torchia

