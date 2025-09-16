Heartlanders Swing Trade for Star Scorer Isaac Johnson

Published on September 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders have acquired the playing rights to forward Isaac Johnson from Tahoe for a player to be named later and signed Johnson to an ECHL contract, Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber announced.

In a separate transaction, the Heartlanders traded forwards T.J. Walsh and Ryan Miotto to Savannah.

Johnson is entering his fifth professional season and has scored over a point-per-game in his ECHL career (72g, 159 pts., 158 games). Last season, he returned from a short overseas stint to Tahoe and tallied eight goals and 20 points in the second half of the ECHL season, then posted two goals and seven points in eight Kelly Cup Playoffs games.

2025-26 Heartlanders Roster

Forwards (13): Yuki Miura, Isaac Johnson, Jonny Sorenson, Jack O'Brien, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Matt Hubbarde, Luke Mobley, Adam Capannelli, Jaxon Nelson, Nathan Noel, Lucas Helland (try-out), Hunter Brackett (try-out), Devin Sanders (try-out)

Defensemen (5): Elliott McDermott, Jacob Arsenault, Lordanthony Grissom, Thomas Stewart, Carter Allen

Goaltenders (1): Dante Giannuzzi

Two seasons ago, Johnson rampaged the ECHL with 31 goals and 68 points in 50 games for Newfoundland, finishing second in the league in points per game. The 6-foot-3, 183-lb., right-handed shot has made the Kelly Cup Playoffs three times and also appeared in 30 AHL games (3g, 5a).

Originally from Andover, MN, Johnson skated in parts of two seasons for the Des Moines Buccaneers, then journeyed North to the WHL where he tallied 153 points (57g) in 161 career games.

