Utah Grizzlies Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced their training camp roster for the 2025-26 season.

Utah Grizzlies 2025-2026 Roster

Forwards (16): Adam Berg, Simon Boyko, Reilly Connors, Dylan Fitze, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Brendan Morrow, Griffin Ness, Jack Ricketts, Neil Shea, Ty Voit.

Defenseman (8): Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Noah Ganske, Luke LaMaster, Luc Salem, Doug Scott, Avery Winslow.

Goaltenders (4): Kristian Lyon, Andrew MacLean, Dryden McKay, Dylan Wells.

There are 11 players with previous Grizzlies experience. Neil Shea had 19 goals and 20 assists in 36 games with Utah last season. Reed Lebster scored 19 goals and 27 assists in 67 games during the 2024-25 campaign. Lebster led Utah in scoring after February 1st (11 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games. He led Utah in scoring in both February (7 goals, 7 assists) and March (4 goals, 9 assists). Mick Messner led Utah forwards with 194 shots on goal last season, scoring 16 goals and 24 assists. Dylan Fitze returns for his fourth full season with Utah. Coming into the season Fitze has appeared in 192 games with Utah, scoring 51 goals and 53 assists. Luke Manning had 18 goals and 21 assists during the 2024-25 campaign for Utah. Manning ended last season red hot as he scored 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) in the last 8 games, including a 2-goal performance in the final game of the campaign on April 12, 2025 at Rapid City. Griffin Ness scored 3 goals and 7 assists in 14 games with Utah late in the season after being acquired in a trade with Toledo.

Forward Reilly Connors, Evan Friesen and Defenseman Luke LaMaster each return to Utah for their first full professional seasons after making a strong impression towards the end of the 2024-25 season. Defenseman Luc Salem played in 2 games with Utah at the end of the 2024-25 season. Last year Salem split time with Indy and Kalamazoo.

Tyler Gratton led the Reading Royals with 20 goals during the 2024-25 season. Ty Voit scored 8 goals and 29 assists for Cincinnati last season. Voit was a 5th round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2021 NHL draft. Simon Boyko has 53 games of ECHL experience. John Gelatt spent the past four seasons at Holy Cross College.

The Grizzlies have many new defensemen for the upcoming season. Aiden Hansen-Bukata played at Ohio State University last season and led his club with 29 assists. Noah Ganske was a +33 combined in his last two seasons with the Fort Wayne Komets. Christian Felton split time with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings last season. Avery Winslow has 67 games of ECHL experience with Orlando and Wheeling. Colby Enns is in his first full season as a pro after spending a successful college career at Northern Michigan University and Merrimack College.

There are four players with AHL contracts with the Colorado Eagles (Reilly Connors, Evan Friesen, Rilen Koavcevic, Neil Shea) and two players with AHL contracts with the Tucson Roadrunners (Jack Ricketts, Dylan Wells). Kovacevic was part of the 2024 WHL Moose Jaw Warriors championship club. Ricketts led Quinnipiac College with 20 goals during the 2024-25 season. Wells has 7 years of professional experience, including appearing in one game with the 2023-23 Chicago Blackhawks. Wells has experience with 5 AHL clubs as well as Allen, Idaho, Norfolk and Wichita in the ECHL.

Goaltender Dryden McKay comes to Utah with an impressive resume. McKay holds the NCAA record for career shutouts with 34. He had three consecutive seasons with exactly 10 shutouts. McKay won the 2022 Hobey Baker Award, which is annually given to the best NCAA hockey player. He was just the third goaltender to receive the award. McKay holds the record for the most wins in NCAA history with 113. The next closest goalie has 89. He also holds the NCAA record for wins in a single season with 38, which was set in his 2021-22 senior season. McKay played for the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers for two seasons, appearing in 68 games and registering a record of 27-26-8 with three shutouts.

There are four players who have tryout contracts with Utah, Goaltenders Kristian Lyon and Andrew MacLean, forward Brendan Morrow and defenseman Doug Scott.

John Becanic enters his first season as the ninth head coach in Grizzlies history. Ryan Anderson is the Grizzlies first year assistant coach. Anderson was an assistant coach with the Reading Royals last season. Former NHL forward Jack Skille is an assistant coach/Director of Skill Development. DJ McFarland is starting his first season as Grizzlies Head Equipment Manager after spending two seasons at assistant equipment manager. Brooke Timony joins the club as Athletic Trainer. Timony was with the Birmingham Barons, the Chicago White Sox double-A affiliate during the 2025 baseball season.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







ECHL Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.