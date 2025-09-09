Utah Grizzlies Announce Sale and Relocation at the Conclusion of Upcoming 2025-26 Season

Published on September 9, 2025

Utah Grizzlies News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The ECHL Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of the Controlling Interest in the Utah Grizzlies' Membership from Grizzlies Hockey Club, LLC to Pro Hockey Partners, LLC, who will relocate the team to Trenton, NJ, at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

The team is committed to making this final season in Utah a memorable one, dedicated to the generations of fans who have supported the team through every high and low.

"This was a difficult decision, but it is one that we feel is in the best long-term interest of the franchise," said D.G. Elmore. "Our focus right now is entirely on the fans and the community that have supported us for three decades. We are dedicated to delivering the best possible experience for our final season and celebrating the incredible memories we've made together."

For 30 years, the Utah Grizzlies have been an integral part of the local sports landscape, creating countless moments of joy and excitement. The organization extends a heartfelt and profound thank you to the dedicated fans who have filled the stands, to the members of the booster club who have provided a sense of home to our players and coaches, and to the community partners who have supported the team through every season.

Further details about the upcoming season, including special events and tributes to the team's history, will be announced in the coming weeks.







