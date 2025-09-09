Everblades Announce Changes to 2025-26 Season Schedule
Published on September 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues and AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, have announced several changes to their 2025-26 regular season schedule.
The Everblades schedule has undergone three date changes and one opponent change. All four games altered are matchups against the Orlando Solar Bears.
Fans can follow along with every Everblades game on FLOHockey.tv and on espnswfl.com.
DATE CHANGES
Friday, Feb 27 @ Orlando - Tuesday, October 21 @ Orlando, 7:00 p.m. at Kia Center
Sunday, Nov 23 @ Orlando - Monday, November 24 @ Orlando, 7:00 p.m. at Kia Center
Friday, Mar 20 @Orlando - Sunday, February 22 @ Orlando, 3:00 p.m. at Kia Center
OPPONENT CHANGE
Saturday, Mar 7 vs Greenville - Saturday, March 7 vs Orlando, 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades mix it up with the Orlando Solar Bears
ECHL Stories from September 9, 2025
- Thunder Hire Natalie Johnson as Athletic Trainer - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets to Play Exhibition Game at Trine University - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Announce Updates to 2025-26 Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Schedule Changes - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Announce Changes to 2025-26 Season Schedule - Florida Everblades
- Atlanta Gladiators Announce Changes to the 2025-26 Schedule - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Add Defenseman Jake Johnson and Forward Jordan Steinmetz - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Sign Liam Devlin & Matt Araujo for 2025-26 Season - Reading Royals
- Bison Announce Home Game Time Change - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Returning to Trenton with Transfers of Controlling Interest and Home Territory of Utah Membership - ECHL
- Admirals Lock up First Year D-Man Magnuson - Norfolk Admirals
- Utah Grizzlies Announce Sale and Relocation at the Conclusion of Upcoming 2025-26 Season - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades Announce Changes to 2025-26 Season Schedule
- Florida Everblades Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule
- Florida Everblades Announce 2025-2026 Promotional Schedule
- Florida Signs Defenseman Nico Blachman
- Florida Agree to Terms with Goaltender Logan Terness