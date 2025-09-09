Everblades Announce Changes to 2025-26 Season Schedule

Florida Everblades mix it up with the Orlando Solar Bears

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues and AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, have announced several changes to their 2025-26 regular season schedule.

The Everblades schedule has undergone three date changes and one opponent change. All four games altered are matchups against the Orlando Solar Bears.

DATE CHANGES

Friday, Feb 27 @ Orlando - Tuesday, October 21 @ Orlando, 7:00 p.m. at Kia Center

Sunday, Nov 23 @ Orlando - Monday, November 24 @ Orlando, 7:00 p.m. at Kia Center

Friday, Mar 20 @Orlando - Sunday, February 22 @ Orlando, 3:00 p.m. at Kia Center

OPPONENT CHANGE

Saturday, Mar 7 vs Greenville - Saturday, March 7 vs Orlando, 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena

