Rush Bring in Swedish Defenseman Alexander Stensson

Published on September 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday the club has added Alexander Stensson for the 2025-26 season.

Stensson, 28, brings an extensive résumé in professional hockey to Rapid City. The Swedish-born defenseman is entering his ninth professional season and first in North America. Stensson played seven years in HockeyEttan- the third tier of pro hockey in Sweden- before spending last season in Hungary.

"I am really excited to see what Rapid City and the United States has to offer," said Stensson. "I'm hoping to have a great season together with the team and all the fans!"

In total, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound defenseman comes to the Rush with 247 professional games played in Europe. He totaled 21 goals and 72 points across his time in Sweden, then put up 22 points in 22 games in Hungary last year.

"Alexander has been an all-situations player in Europe," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "As an older player coming here who has extensive pro hockey experience, he is ready for anything. He brings grit and loves the game."

Stensson is the second European player signed for the upcoming season, joining fellow Swede Rasmus Ekström. This will mark the first time in Rush history that the club has rostered two Swedish players in the same season.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (8): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud, Cameron Buhl, Rasmus Ekström, Maurizio Colella, Jared Westcott

Defensemen (5): Billy Constantinou, Mitchell Smith, Aaron Hyman, Mike Van Unen, Alexander Stensson

Goaltenders (2): Christian Propp, Nathan Torchia

2025-26 Rapid City Rush single-game tickets, mini plans, and season tickets are on sale now! The Rush kick off year 18 in the Black Hills on Friday, October 24th. Check out the 2025-26 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.