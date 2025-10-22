Sprint Car Champions Ryan Timms and Shane Liebig to Drop Ceremonial Puck on Friday

Published on October 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today that sprint car champions Ryan Timms and Shane Liebig, of Rapid City-based Liebig Motorsports, will drop the puck ahead of Friday's home opener.

The driver-owner combination took home the title at the 2025 Knoxville Nationals, 'The Granddaddy of Them All' in sprint car racing, in Knoxville, Iowa. Timms, then only 18 years old, is the second-youngest driver ever to win the event.

Liebig, the owner of Liebig Motorsports, is a Rapid City native and former sprint car driver himself who has been attending Knoxville Nationals for 40 years. Timms first drove the No. 10 sprint car in October 2024. Just ten months later, Timms put forth a wire-to-wire victory on the sport's biggest stage.

The two will be in attendance to drop the puck at the Rush's home opener on Friday, October 24 against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. from The Monument Ice Arena.

