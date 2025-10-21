Tahoe's Bailey Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Published on October 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Casey Bailey of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

(Tahoe Knight Monsters) Casey Bailey of the Tahoe Knight Monsters(Tahoe Knight Monsters)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Casey Bailey of the Tahoe Knight Monsters is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 17-19.

Bailey scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games against Idaho during the opening weekend of the season.

The 33-year-old had an assist in a 6-3 win on Friday, netted a hat trick in a 6-4 loss on Saturday and added a goal and an assist in a 6-5 loss on Sunday.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Bailey has 17 points (12g-5a) in 12 career ECHL games with Tahoe and South Carolina. He has also skated in 13 career National Hockey League games with Toronto and Ottawa; 211 career American Hockey League games with Toronto, Binghamton, Bridgeport and Charlotte; and 279 career games in various European leagues.

Prior to turning pro, Bailey had 80 points (45g-35a) in 96 career games at Penn State University and 60 points (27g-33a) in 60 games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Casey Bailey, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tahoe youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.