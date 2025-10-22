ECHL Transactions - October 21
Published on October 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 21, 2025:
Cincinnati:
Add Luke LaMaster, D Acquired from Utah
Delete Luke LaMaster, D Traded to Kansas City
Delete Dante Sheriff, F Rights Traded to Utah
Idaho:
Delete Ayrton Martino, F Recalled to Texas by Dallas
Iowa:
Add Matthew Sop, F Assigned by Iowa Wild
Kansas City:
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D Placed on Reserve
Add Will Gavin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Berezowski, F Recalled by Coachella Valley
Delete Zach Uens, D Recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Ty Gallagher, D Recalled by Providence 10/20
Add Linus Hemstrom, F Activated from Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Linden Alger, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Anthony Poulin, F Activated from Reserve 10/19
Delete Riley Kidney, F Recalled to Laval by Montreal 10/19
Delete Darick Louis, D Recalled by Laval 10/19
Utah:
Add Luke LaMaster, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke LaMaster, D Traded to Cincinnati
Add Dante Sheriff, F Rights Acquired from Cincinnati
Delete Mick Messner, F Placed on Team Suspension
