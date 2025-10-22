ECHL Transactions - October 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 21, 2025:

Cincinnati:

Add Luke LaMaster, D Acquired from Utah

Delete Luke LaMaster, D Traded to Kansas City

Delete Dante Sheriff, F Rights Traded to Utah

Idaho:

Delete Ayrton Martino, F Recalled to Texas by Dallas

Iowa:

Add Matthew Sop, F Assigned by Iowa Wild

Kansas City:

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D Placed on Reserve

Add Will Gavin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Berezowski, F Recalled by Coachella Valley

Delete Zach Uens, D Recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Ty Gallagher, D Recalled by Providence 10/20

Add Linus Hemstrom, F Activated from Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Linden Alger, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Anthony Poulin, F Activated from Reserve 10/19

Delete Riley Kidney, F Recalled to Laval by Montreal 10/19

Delete Darick Louis, D Recalled by Laval 10/19

Utah:

Add Luke LaMaster, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke LaMaster, D Traded to Cincinnati

Add Dante Sheriff, F Rights Acquired from Cincinnati

Delete Mick Messner, F Placed on Team Suspension







