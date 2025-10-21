Veteran Forward Casey Bailey Named ECHL Player of the Week

Published on October 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, are excited to announce that veteran forward Casey Bailey has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 17-19.

Bailey scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games against Idaho during the opening weekend of the season.

The 33-year-old had an assist in a 6-3 win on Friday, netted a hat trick in a 6-4 loss on Saturday, and added a goal and an assist in a 6-5 loss on Sunday.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Bailey has 17 points (12g-5a) in 12 career ECHL games with Tahoe and South Carolina. He has also skated in 13 career National Hockey League games with Toronto and Ottawa; 211 career American Hockey League games with Toronto, Binghamton, Bridgeport, and Charlotte; and 279 career games in various European leagues.

Prior to turning pro, Bailey had 80 points (45g-35a) in 96 career games at Penn State University and 60 points (27g-33a) in 60 games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

