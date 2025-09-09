Solar Bears Announce Updates to 2025-26 Schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced multiple updates to the team's regular season schedule for the 2025-26 season, presented by Renewal By Andersen.

The Orlando Solar Bears schedule features 22 weekend home dates, and eight Saturday night home dates this season.

Single-game tickets for all 36 Solar Bears home games are on sale now to the general public via Ticketmaster and the Kia Center box office. Solar Bears half-season and partial plan ticket members have been contacted to select their games.

All 36 regular season home games will be played at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center in Downtown Orlando. The Solar Bears begin the 2025-26 season - their 14th season of competition in the ECHL - with a home date against their South Division rival Florida Everblades on Friday, October 17. The Solar Bears then head to Estero the next night to face the Everblades in their first road test of the season. The puck drops on the home opener at 7:00 p.m. Orlando enters its eighth season as the ECHL affiliate of the three-time Stanley Cup Champion, Tampa Bay Lightning.

Monday through Saturday home games will be played at 7 p.m. and Sunday home games will be played at 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

All Thursday home games will be a Thirsty Thursday presented by Beer Hug, featuring $5 draft beer specials.

All Sunday home games will be a Sunday Funday presented by Portillo's.

Additional promotional nights will be added throughout the season.

The updated 2025-26 regular season schedule is as follows (all times Eastern; home games listed in bold*** indicate a home game change from the original 2025-26 schedule announced by ECHL earlier in the summer; Italics represent preseason games; all game dates, times, opponents and promotions subject to change):

October: 8 games (3 home, 3 away, 2 preseason)

Thursday, Oct. 9 at Florida at 7:30 p.m. - Preseason

Friday, Oct. 10 at Florida at 7:30 p.m. - Preseason

Friday, Oct. 17 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. - Opening Night / Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Saturday, Oct. 18 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 21 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. ***

Thursday, Oct. 23 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. *** - Thirsty Thursday presented by Beer Hug

Wednesday, Oct. 29 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

November: 10 games (5 home, 5 away)

Tuesday, Nov. 4 vs. South Carolina at 10:30 a.m. - School Day Game presented by IBEW Local 606 / Thundersticks giveaway

Saturday, Nov. 8 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9 at South Carolina at 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13 at Jacksonville at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.***

Saturday, Nov. 22 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 24 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. ***

Friday, Nov. 28 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Underwear Toss

Saturday, Nov. 29 vs. South Carolina 7 p.m. - Women in Hockey Night presented by Teleties / Women in Hockey Jersey

Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Savannah 3 p.m. *** - Mental Health Awareness Day / Sunday Funday presented by Portillo's

December: 14 games (3 home, 11 away)

Friday, Dec. 5 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6 at Savannah at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 7 at Savannah at 3 p.m. ***

Wednesday, Dec. 10 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 12 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss / Ugly Sweater Jersey

Saturday, Dec. 20 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21 at South Carolina at 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 26 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. South Carolina at 6 p.m. - Sunday Funday presented by Portillo's

Tuesday, Dec. 30 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

January: 16 games (10 home, 6 away)

Friday, Jan. 2 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 3 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 5 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. ***

Thursday, Jan. 8 at Savannah at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Dad Joke Night

Tuesday, Jan. 13 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. ***

Thursday, Jan. 15 vs. Idaho at 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday presented by Beer Hug

Friday, Jan. 16 vs. Idaho at 7 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, Jan. 17 vs. Idaho at 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 19 vs. Jacksonville at 1 p.m. *** - Black History Day

Friday, Jan. 23 vs. Iowa at 7 p.m. - Noche Latina presented by Publix

Sunday, Jan. 25 vs. Atlanta at 3 p.m. *** - Sunday Funday presented by Portillo's

Monday, Jan. 26 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. *** - ALS Night presented by Collins Manufacturing

Friday, Jan. 30 at Savannah at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31 at Savannah at 7 p.m.

February: 11 games (7 home, 4 away)

Sunday, Feb. 1 vs. South Carolina at 3 p.m. - Faith & Family Day / Sunday Funday presented by Portillo's

Wednesday, Feb. 4 at Maine at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6 at Maine at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7 at Maine at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11 at Savannah at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13 vs. Kansas City at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14 vs. Kansas City at 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 16 vs. Kansas City at 1 p.m. *** - Teacher Appreciation Day presented by Publix / School Supply Drive

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. Savannah at 7 p.m. *** - Craft Beer Festival presented by Beer Hug / Scout Night

Sunday, Feb. 22 vs. Florida at 3 p.m. *** - Sunday Funday presented by Portillo's

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. *** - Mites Jamboree / Throwback Night / Throwback Jersey

March: 11 games (6 home, 5 away)

Wednesday, Mar. 4 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.*** - Career Fair presented by Travel and Leisure Careers / Golf Night

Saturday, Mar. 7 at Florida at 7 p.m. ***

Tuesday, Mar. 10 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. ***

Friday, Mar. 13 at Savannah at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 14 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. - Food Fest / Space Night / Space Jersey

Sunday, Mar. 15 vs. Greenville at 3 p.m. - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Frank Gay Services / Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer Ice Show / Sunday Funday presented by Portillo's

Wednesday, Mar. 18 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 21 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 26 at Atlanta at 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 27 at Atlanta at 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 29 vs. Savannah at 6 p.m. *** - Fan Appreciation Night / Sunday Funday presented by Portillo's

April: 4 games (2 home, 2 away)

Friday, Apr. 3 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 10 at Atlanta at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 11 vs. Savannah at 7 p.m. *** - Guns N' Hoses Charity Game / First Responders Appreciation Night

Sunday, Apr. 12 at Jacksonville at 3 p.m.

The Solar Bears will compete in the South Division during the 2025-26 season, which includes the Atlanta Gladiators (Nashville Predators), Florida Everblades (St. Louis Blues), Greenville Swamp Rabbits (Los Angeles Kings), Jacksonville Icemen (Buffalo Sabres), Savannah Ghost Pirates (Florida Panthers) and South Carolina Stingrays (Washington Capitals).

Orlando will play a total of 10 different opponents over the course of the 2025-26 season, traveling to one non-divisional opponent in the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins) and hosting the Idaho Steelheads (Dallas Stars), Iowa Heartlanders (Minnesota Wild), and the Kansas City Mavericks (Seattle Kraken).

Opponent Home Away

Atlanta 4 3

Florida 6 7

Greenville 4 3

Idaho 3 0

Iowa 1 0

Jacksonville 4 6

Kansas City 3 0

Maine 0 3

Savannah 4 7

South Carolina 7 7

Day Home Away

Monday 5 0

Tuesday 5 0

Wednesday 2 5

Thursday 2 3

Friday 7 11

Saturday 8 13

Sunday 7 4







