Roster: Oilers Add NHL Experience, Toughness and Rounded Game in Forward Tyrell Goulbourne

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday the signing of veteran forward Tyrell Goulbourne for the 2025-26 season.

Goulbourne, 31, joins the Oilers having most recently played 22 games with Ontario of the AHL, notching four points (2g, 2a), 24 PIM and a +3 rating with the Reign.

"Tyrell is a verteran player with plenty of AHL experience," said Head Coach Rob Murray. "I talked with his former coach in Lehigh Valley, and he told me I'm going to love him! Consistent as consistent comes and brings his best each night. He's a player that can be used in all situations and is an excellent shot blocker. He is not one dimensional, but has a substantial physical element to his game and is heralded as a good teammate. This is a young league, but when you are building a team you absolutely need veterans that know what it takes to be successful at this level and as a pro. I'm sure that is what we will get from Tyrell."

Selected in the third round, 72nd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Goulbourne appeared in 11 NHL games with the club. While under contract with the Flyers, he added 55 points (25g, 30a) and 313 PIM in 224 AHL games on assignment with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The veteran presence totals 334 AHL appearances, accruing 65 points (29g, 36a) and 422 PIM after further stints with Chicago, Henderson, Belleville, Stockton and Ontario. The 2018-19 season saw Goulbourne pot a career-high nine goals and 135 PIM - ranking fifth among all AHLers in 63 games.

The six-foot, 200-pound forward re-enters the ECHL looking to add to his career 19 points (8g, 11a) tallied in 37 games, with 36 games and all 19 points accumulated with Reading during the 2016-17 season.

Prior to turning pro, Goulbourne honed his skills in the WHL, spending his entire Major Junior career with the Kelowna Rockets. The Edmonton, Alberta native finished his amateur career with 125 points (60g, 65a) and 465 PIM in 275 regular season WHL games n. Goulbourne joins new teammate Keegan Iverson in the WHL Champion club, hoisting the Ed Chenowyth Memorial Cup by defeating Iverson's Winterhawks with Kelowna in 2015.

Goulbourne joins the following announced new teammates for the 2025-26 season, forwards Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen, Keegan Iverson, Easton Armstrong and Justin Michaelian, Matthew Henry along with defensemen Duggie Lagrone, Michael Davies and Mike McKee. Stay tuned for more announcements as the offseason progresses.







