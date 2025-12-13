Dominant Second Period Lifts Oilers Over Knight Monsters, Halting Skid
Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Tahoe Knight Monsters 3-2 at the BOK Center on Friday night.
Trent Swick kicked off the scoring for the second straight night, tipping an Olivier Leblanc shot past Jake Sibell 85 seconds into the play to put Tahoe up 1-0. Despite a combined 32 shots in the frame, Swick's tally was the only score of the frame, with Tulsa outshooting Tahoe 18-14.
Drew Elliott leveled the game at the midway mark of the game, blasting a long-distance rebound from the left circle and beyond the grasp of a sprawling Jordan Papirny. Nate Kallen restored Tahoe's lead at 2-1, tapping in a cross-slot feed from Sloan Stanick at the 14:16 mark of the period. Dylan Fitze tied the game 2-2, tipping home a shot from Jaxsen Wiebe on the power play 2:26 later. Justin Michaelian deflected a Mike McKee shot with 24 seconds remaining in the frame to place Tulsa on top for the first time on the night 3-2 headed into the third period.
Neither team found the back of the net in the final frame, with Sibell earning his first pro win with 11 saves - several sensational in ability and composure.
The Oilers look to build a streak the other direction on Sunday, Dec. 14 at the BOK Center as they host the Knight Monsters for the final time in 2025 at 3:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2025
- Steelheads Outlast Thunder in 5-4 Shootout Thriller - Idaho Steelheads
- Allen Responds, Shuts out Rush to Even Series - Rapid City Rush
- Meehan Scores, Royals Drop Series Opener with Admirals, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Fall, 6-3, to Bison in Bloomington on Friday - Indy Fuel
- Heartlanders Clipped at Home, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Tahoe Falls to Tulsa for First Time this Season in 3-2 Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Swamp Rabbits Gut Out A Point Against Stingrays In Overtime - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Dominant Second Period Lifts Oilers Over Knight Monsters, Halting Skid - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Erase 2-0 Deficit for 4-2 Friday Night Win in Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Conclude Road Trip with Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Romain Rodzinski Nets Overtime Winner for South Carolina to Beat Greenville, 4-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Climb Back, Defeat Cyclones in OT Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Drop Game to Mavericks - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wheeling Wins Wild One against Thunder - Wheeling Nailers
- RRECAP: Admirals Snap Losing Skid with Commanding Victory over Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Tame Lions, 3-1 - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Fall to Nailers 3-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Savannah Tops Jacksonville to End Losing Streak - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - December 12 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Atlanta at Utah - December 12, 2025 - Utah Grizzlies
- Chris Harpur Recalled by the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Costantini, Savage & Ratzlaff Head to AHL Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Canucks (NHL) Assign Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rego Heads Back to AHL with Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: December 12, 2025 - Rush vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview:Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Blades Host Bears for Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Florida Everblades
- Forward Jalen Luypen Signs PTO with Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Martin & Van Wyhe Score Twice as Icemen Top Ghost Pirates 6-5 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Fall in the Series Opener with the Rush - Allen Americans
- Rush Blitz Allen, Score Seven Goals for Fourth Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Dominant Second Period Lifts Oilers Over Knight Monsters, Halting Skid
- Early Power-Play Goals Help Monsters Down Oilers
- Oilers' Woes Continue in Loss to Kansas City
- Oilers Drop Rematch with Thunder
- Mike Mckee Plays 500th Game with Tulsa in One-Goal Loss to Thunder on Teddy Bear Toss Night