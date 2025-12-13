Dominant Second Period Lifts Oilers Over Knight Monsters, Halting Skid

Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Tahoe Knight Monsters 3-2 at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Trent Swick kicked off the scoring for the second straight night, tipping an Olivier Leblanc shot past Jake Sibell 85 seconds into the play to put Tahoe up 1-0. Despite a combined 32 shots in the frame, Swick's tally was the only score of the frame, with Tulsa outshooting Tahoe 18-14.

Drew Elliott leveled the game at the midway mark of the game, blasting a long-distance rebound from the left circle and beyond the grasp of a sprawling Jordan Papirny. Nate Kallen restored Tahoe's lead at 2-1, tapping in a cross-slot feed from Sloan Stanick at the 14:16 mark of the period. Dylan Fitze tied the game 2-2, tipping home a shot from Jaxsen Wiebe on the power play 2:26 later. Justin Michaelian deflected a Mike McKee shot with 24 seconds remaining in the frame to place Tulsa on top for the first time on the night 3-2 headed into the third period.

Neither team found the back of the net in the final frame, with Sibell earning his first pro win with 11 saves - several sensational in ability and composure.

The Oilers look to build a streak the other direction on Sunday, Dec. 14 at the BOK Center as they host the Knight Monsters for the final time in 2025 at 3:05 p.m.

