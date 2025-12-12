ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Allen's Morrison fined, suspended

Allen's Brad Morrison has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #312, Allen at Rapid City, on Dec. 11.

Morrison is fined and suspended under Rule #40.4 as the result of his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category III at 20:00 of the second period.

Morrison will miss Allen's games at Rapid City (Dec. 12 and Dec. 13) and vs. Tulsa (Dec. 17).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

South Carolina's Edwards fined, suspended

South Carolina's Tanner Edwards has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #310, Orlando at South Carolina, on Dec. 10.

Edwards is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized illegal check to the head infraction at 2:20 of the first period.

Edwards will miss South Carolina's games vs. Greenville (Dec. 12), at Jacksonville (Dec. 13) and vs. Savannah (Dec. 14).

Iowa's Schultz fined, suspended

Iowa' Brandon Schultz has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #307, Kansas City at Iowa, on Dec. 10.

Schultz is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 11:48 of the second period.

Schultz will miss Iowa's games vs. Toledo on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13.

Jacksonville's Johnson fined, suspended

Jacksonville's Kolby Johnson has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #266, South Carolina at Jacksonville, on Dec. 3.

Johnson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 18:50 of the third period.

Johnson was placed on Bereavement Leave yesterday, and will miss the next two games for which he is on the roster.

South Carolina's Krenzen fined

South Carolina's Nolan Krenzen has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #266, South Carolina at Jacksonville, on Dec. 3.

Krenzen is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 16:44 of the third period.

