ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Allen's Morrison fined, suspended
Allen's Brad Morrison has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #312, Allen at Rapid City, on Dec. 11.
Morrison is fined and suspended under Rule #40.4 as the result of his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category III at 20:00 of the second period.
Morrison will miss Allen's games at Rapid City (Dec. 12 and Dec. 13) and vs. Tulsa (Dec. 17).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
South Carolina's Edwards fined, suspended
South Carolina's Tanner Edwards has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #310, Orlando at South Carolina, on Dec. 10.
Edwards is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized illegal check to the head infraction at 2:20 of the first period.
Edwards will miss South Carolina's games vs. Greenville (Dec. 12), at Jacksonville (Dec. 13) and vs. Savannah (Dec. 14).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Iowa's Schultz fined, suspended
Iowa' Brandon Schultz has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #307, Kansas City at Iowa, on Dec. 10.
Schultz is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 11:48 of the second period.
Schultz will miss Iowa's games vs. Toledo on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Jacksonville's Johnson fined, suspended
Jacksonville's Kolby Johnson has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #266, South Carolina at Jacksonville, on Dec. 3.
Johnson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 18:50 of the third period.
Johnson was placed on Bereavement Leave yesterday, and will miss the next two games for which he is on the roster.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
South Carolina's Krenzen fined
South Carolina's Nolan Krenzen has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #266, South Carolina at Jacksonville, on Dec. 3.
Krenzen is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 16:44 of the third period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2025
- Chris Harpur Recalled by the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Costantini, Savage & Ratzlaff Head to AHL Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Canucks (NHL) Assign Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rego Heads Back to AHL with Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: December 12, 2025 - Rush vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview:Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Blades Host Bears for Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Florida Everblades
- Forward Jalen Luypen Signs PTO with Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Martin & Van Wyhe Score Twice as Icemen Top Ghost Pirates 6-5 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Fall in the Series Opener with the Rush - Allen Americans
- Rush Blitz Allen, Score Seven Goals for Fourth Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.