Thunder Fall to Nailers 3-0
Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Despite to being held to 20 shots, the Wheeling Nailers came away with a 3-0 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena.
After no scoring through the first two periods, Brannon McManus had a goal called off in the third period, and immediately after that, Wheeling took a 1-0 lead on a goal that went to video review. Aidan Sutter was credited with the goal at 8:20 with assists from Connor Lockhart and Matty De St. Phalle.
Connor Lockhart then gave Wheeling a 2-0 lead on a wrister from the left circle at 14:29 of the third with his eighth of the year. Matty De St. Phalle collected the lone assist, and the Nailers added an empty-net goal for the shutout win.
The Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena tomorrow for Teddy Bear Toss Night against the Wheeling Nailers to benefit the Salvation Army. Bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice when the Thunder score!
Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
