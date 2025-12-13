Thunder Fall to Nailers 3-0

GLENS FALLS - Despite to being held to 20 shots, the Wheeling Nailers came away with a 3-0 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

After no scoring through the first two periods, Brannon McManus had a goal called off in the third period, and immediately after that, Wheeling took a 1-0 lead on a goal that went to video review. Aidan Sutter was credited with the goal at 8:20 with assists from Connor Lockhart and Matty De St. Phalle.

Connor Lockhart then gave Wheeling a 2-0 lead on a wrister from the left circle at 14:29 of the third with his eighth of the year. Matty De St. Phalle collected the lone assist, and the Nailers added an empty-net goal for the shutout win.

