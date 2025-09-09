Admirals Lock up First Year D-Man Magnuson

Defenseman Will Magnuson with Bemidji State University

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed defenseman Will Magnuson to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Magnuson, who will turn 24 in October, is scheduled to join the Admirals for his first season as a professional.

The Chaska, MN native recently completed his four-year collegiate career at Bemidji State University (NCAA). He played in 136 career games with the Beavers, posting 18 points (2 goals, 16 assists).

Magnuson was named to the CCHA All-Academic Team in all four of his seasons at Bemidji State.

"Will Magnuson is a Connor Fedorek style player that will block shots, stand up for teammates, and be a rugged piece to our back end," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He's played with two different types of top players in his time at BSU. That will give us the versatility and creativity of pairing him with different style defenseman if needed."

The 2025-26 Admirals roster currently consists of 17 players (11 forwards, six defensemen):

D - Carson Musser, Josh McDougall, Connor Fedorek, Jaden Shields, Brehdan Engum, Will Magnuson

F - Brandon Osmundson, Grant Hebert, Jace Isley, Sean Montgomery, German Yavash, Marko Reifenberger, Jack O'Leary, Matt Crasa, Tanner Andrew, Brady Fleurent, Kristóf Papp

