Admirals Give up Seven in Defeat against Adirondack

Published on December 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Glens Falls, NY - Coming off their victory last night, the Norfolk Admirals traveled to New York for the final contest this weekend with a matchup against the Adirondack Thunder. A four-goal third period propelled the Thunder over the Admirals as Norfolk fell 7-3.

Christian Propp made his seventh appearance in between the pipes for Norfolk and finished the day with 22 saves off 29 shots faced.

The Admirals found themselves shorthanded early, and the Adirondack Thunder made them pay. Adirondack opened the scoring on the power play as Matt Salhany ripped a one-timer past a sprawling Christian Propp to make it 1-0. Just two and a half minutes later, Brian Carrabes added another one-time finish to double the lead.

Norfolk responded late in the period. Brandon Osmundson fired a shot on net and the rebound kicked out to Chase Yoder, who buried a five-hole tap-in for his third goal of the season, cutting the deficit to 2-1. The Admirals settled into their game from there, holding a 9-8 edge in shots on goal through the opening twenty minutes.

At the midway point of the second period, Adirondack restored its two-goal cushion when Justin Taylor finished a tic-tac-toe passing play top shelf. Norfolk answered again with five minutes remaining as Kristof Papp capitalized on a two-on-one breakaway, tucking home his fifth goal of the season off a feed from David Jankowski. After forty minutes, the Norfolk Admirals trailed 3-2.

Taylor scored his second goal of the game just 1:18 into the third period, finishing a pass from Brannon McManus at the top of the crease to make it 4-2. Goals from Ryan Wheeler and Luke Reid extended the Thunder's lead to 6-2 before Kevin Conley snapped his scoring drought with his fourth goal of the season. Taylor completed the hat trick with 3:44 remaining in regulation to push the lead to 7-3, with Patrick Grasso and Salhany collecting assists. Jeremy Brodeur turned aside 26 shots in the victory.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. ADK - J. Taylor (3 goals, 1 assist, +2)

2. ADK - M. Salhany (1 goal, 3 assists, +1)

3. ADK - B. Carrabes (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

Next Up

The Admirals will travel to Greensboro, North Carolina to meet with the newly formed Gargoyles for the first time this season as both teams will square off for a three-in-three this upcoming weekend. Puck drop for the first meeting is on Friday night from First Horizon Coliseum is at 7 p.m.







ECHL Stories from December 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.