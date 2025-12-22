Third Period Dooms Oilers to Loss against Grizzlies

Published on December 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 7-4 to the Utah Grizzlies on Sunday at the BOK Center.

The first period saw no scoring, despite both teams placing double-digit shot totals on the board, with the Grizzlies leading 14-13 in the department.

Tulsa killed off an early five-on-three, but Reilly Connors cut unassisted through all three zones before splitting the defense and beating Vyacheslav Buteyets down low, putting the Grizzlies up 1-0 on their 16th shot of the game. Tyler Poulsen answered less than a minute later, tying the game 1-1 3:11 into the second period, finishing in tight from a below-the- goal feed from Justin Michaelian. Konnor Smith gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead with his fourth of the season, driving a shot through Dylan Wells 2:17 later at the 5:18 mark. Coulson Pitre extended Tulsa's lead to 3-1 with a power-play strike, scoring 10 seconds into the man advantage by depositing a rebound over a sprawling Wells to close the four-goal period's scoring at the 16:35 mark.

Danny Dzhanyiev scored a power-play goal 2:01 into the period. Reed Lebster scored at even strength less than a minute later, tying the game 2:58 into the frame. Exactly one minute later, Dzhanyiev gave the Grizzlies A 4-3 lead with the third goal of the frame. Dylan Fitze tied the game 4-4 with a power-play goal 6:40 into the final frame against his former team. Evan Friesen added a pair of goals at the 10:41 mark and 16:09 mark to put the Grizzlies up 6-4. Dzhanyiev scored a hat trick on an empty-net goal, sending the Oilers into the Holiday Break with a 7-4 loss.

Tulsa returns on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, at 7:05 p.m., hosting the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more informtion.







ECHL Stories from December 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.