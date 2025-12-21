Shorthanded Goal In The Final Minute Lifts Tahoe Over Wichita, 4-3

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Wichita Thunder 4-3 on Saturday night to finish off Grateful Dead weekend.

In the first period, Kyle Crnkovic got the scoring started for the Thunder to give Wichita a 1-0 lead. Just over two minutes later, it was Troy Loggins who tallied his first goal of the season after signing on Friday to tie the game at 1. Loggins rejoined the Knight Monsters after he put up 19 goals last season.

In the second period, Jay Dickman got on the board for Wichita, giving them a 2-1 lead. Later in the frame, Connor Marritt found the back of the net for his first professional goal to tie the game at 2. With just 59 seconds left in the period, Casey Bailey poked one through the pads of Wichita goaltender Roddy Ross to put Tahoe up 3-2 heading into the final 20.

In the third, Dickman tallied his second goal of the game on the power play to level the score at 3. However, with just 36 seconds left and the Knight Monsters shorthanded, Devon Paliani buried a follow-up chance on the doorstep to give Tahoe the 4-3 victory.

In his first start at home since November 21, Jordan Papirny stopped 37 of 40 Wichita shots to help the Knight Monsters skate into the holiday break with a win.

The Knight Monsters hit the road after the holidays to take on the Rapid City Rush on Saturday, December 27, at 6:05 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 5:55 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, January 2, to take on the Allen Americans at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com

