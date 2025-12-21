Defenseman Dawson Barteaux Recalled to the Manitoba Moose

Published on December 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today that defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been recalled to the Manitoba Moose.

Barteaux, 25, was a steady top-pair defender for Norfolk in his 20-game stint in the ECHL, often paired alongside another Manitoba Moose-signed defender, Ben Zloty. In his 20 games with Norfolk, the Foxwarren, MAN native earned four goals and five assists, totaling nine points, including a power-play goal this past Friday night against the Worcester Railers.

The Admirals conclude their four-games in five-days road trip in Glens Falls, NY, on Sunday afternoon with a matinee matchup with the Adirondack Thunder at 3:00 pm at the Harding Mazzotti Arena in the final game before the Christmas Break.







