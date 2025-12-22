Florida Comes Back to Defeat Savannah on Teddy Bear Toss Night

Published on December 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, dropped the Teddy Bear Toss game to the Florida Everblades, 3-2, on Sunday at Enmarket Arena.

The Ghost Pirates had the fur fly early when Josh Davies ripped a shot from the left dot on Savannah's first shot of the game to make it 1-0. Logan Drevitch and Dennis Cesana picked up the assists on the opening goal.

Savannah doubled its lead just 1:09 later when Cole Krygier fired a shot from the left side on the rush to extend the advantage to 2-0 on just their second shot of the night.

Florida got on the board at the 14:36 mark of the first period after forcing a shorthanded turnover. Oliver Chau found Hudson Elynuik on a 2-on-1, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Everblades pulled even 4:31 into the second period when Elynuik scored his second of the game, finishing the rebound of Jordan Sambrook's shot to make it 2-2. That would be the only goal of the second frame.

Florida completed the comeback just 1:40 into the third period when Chau found Craig Needham, who fired a shot past the goaltender to give the Everblades a 3-2 lead. The score would hold the rest of the way.

Cam Johnson stopped 37 of 39 shots in the win. Evan Cormier made 18 saves on 21 shots in the loss.

The Ghost Pirates return from the holiday break on Friday, December 26, for Star Wars Night against the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







