Boudon Nets Hat-Trick in 3-1 Win over Swamp Rabbits

Published on December 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators forward Louis Boudon

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena, with Louis Boudon scoring all three Atlanta goals for his second ECHL hat-trick and first with the Gladiators.

Coming in off of back-to-back wins against the Jacksonville Icemen and Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Atlanta and Greenville renewed the I-85 rivalry to cap off a home-and-home and a three-in-three for Atlanta. The Gladiators won 3-2 on Friday vs Jacksonville and 2-1 on Saturday in Greenville and looked to sweep the weekend with a win on Sunday afternoon against the Swamp Rabbits. Atlanta started goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter, while the Swamp Rabbits went with Pierce Charleson for the second straight night.

Just like Saturday night, there was no scoring in the first period. Atlanta generated some good scoring chances and had an opportunity on the power play but did not score. The Gladiators held the Swamp Rabbits to just 2 shots on goal in the opening frame, a new season low for shots against in a single period this season.

The scoring began in the second period but not without some controversy. In the opening moments of the period, the Gladiators thought they had a goal from Cody Sylvester- but it was overturned due to the puck being put into the back of the net off the skate of Sylvester with a "distinct kicking motion." The Gladiators would find a way get a power play goal and make it count, as Louis Boudon fired a pass to the slot that hit a stick and went in 8:58 into the third period. Boudon's power play tally was assisted by Chad Nychuk and Alex Young and extended his goal scoring streak to three games. After two periods, Atlanta led 1-0 and led the shot count 19-14.

Boudon and the Gladiators created some breathing room with two more goals in the third period. Another power play goal from Boudon extended the Gladiators lead to 2-0 just 2:30 into the third with assists coming from Cody Sylvester and Chad Nychuk. Boudon completed the hat-trick with 6:26 left in regulation with assists from Sylvester and Semptimphelter to make it 3-0 Atlanta. Sylvester centered for Boudon who was able to direct the puck by Charleson from the slot. The Swamp Rabbits spoiled Semptimphelter's shutout bid with just 4 seconds left with a power play goal from Josh Atkinson. Assists belonged to Parker Berge and Cam Hausinger and Atkinson made it 3-1. Atlanta won its fifth straight game vs Greenville and its sixth straight home game to sweep the weekend and improve to 19-6 on the campaign. The Gladiators went 1/2 on the penalty kill and 2/7 on the power play in the victory, outshooting the Swamp Rabbits 26-23.

Louis Boudon was named the first star of the game with his second ECHL hat trick and his first since 2024 when he was with the Iowa Heartlanders. T.J. Semptimphelter was named the third star of the game, stopping 22/23 for his tenth win of the season. With two assists, Cody Sylvester was named the third star of the game.

The Gladiators are back in action with another three-in-three after the holiday break beginning in Greenville on Friday night, followed by two games at Gas South Arena against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night is Country Boots & Frosty Roots Night presented by Wendy's, featuring country charm, action from Bulls, Barrels, and Brands, and more! Get your tickets and join the battle!

