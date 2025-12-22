Stingrays Drop Sunday Decision to Solar Bears, 4-0
Published on December 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Behind four goals from Orlando's Spencer Kersten, the South Carolina Stingrays were shut out by the Orlando Solar Bears, 4-0, on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 4,066 fans.
After a scoreless 1st period, Orlando (9-14-2-1) opened the scoring just over five minutes into the middle frame. Spencer Kersten deflected home a centering pass to put the Solar Bears ahead, 1-0. As the period continued, South Carolina (17-11-1-0) searched for an answer, but late in the period, Kersten converted on a breakout with 3:11 left to push Orlando ahead, 2-0. Solar Bears netminder, Colby Muise, saved all 22 shots from the Stingrays in the first two periods and kept the two-goal lead intact for Orlando heading to the final 20 minutes.
Early in the 3rd period, South Carolina had a goal disallowed that would have cut the deficit in half. After the goal was waved off, Orlando kept the pressure on South Carolina as Kersten blasted home his third goal of the game with 10:55 left in regulation. Kersten then scored his fourth goal of the day on the short-hand 85 seconds later to put the Solar Bears up, 4-0.
Down the stretch, the Stingrays could not figure out Muise who stopped all 28 shots he faced as Orlando shut out South Carolina, 4-0.
The Stingrays return to action on Friday night against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
____
South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum Saturday, December 27, against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m. for Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays forward Jalen Luypen
ECHL Stories from December 21, 2025
- Six Goal Third Period Leads to Grizzlies Sunday Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Boudon Nets Hat-Trick in 3-1 Win over Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Third Period Dooms Oilers to Loss against Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- Swamp Rabbits Point Streak Ends at Atlanta Heading into Holiday Break - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Drop Sunday Decision to Solar Bears, 4-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Florida Comes Back to Defeat Savannah on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Blades Hang on for 3-2 Win in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Admirals Give up Seven in Defeat against Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Taylor's Hat Trick Lifts Thunder over Admirals 7-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 21 - ECHL
- Thunder Acquire Daniel Amesbury from Utah - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Defenseman Dawson Barteaux Recalled to the Manitoba Moose - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Battle Ghost Pirates Ahead of Holiday Break - Florida Everblades
- Monsters Call up K-Wings Rookie Forward Antonio Venuto - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fizer's Two Goals Lead Way to 4-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Shorthanded Goal In The Final Minute Lifts Tahoe Over Wichita, 4-3 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.