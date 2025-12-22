Stingrays Drop Sunday Decision to Solar Bears, 4-0

South Carolina Stingrays forward Jalen Luypen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Behind four goals from Orlando's Spencer Kersten, the South Carolina Stingrays were shut out by the Orlando Solar Bears, 4-0, on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 4,066 fans.

After a scoreless 1st period, Orlando (9-14-2-1) opened the scoring just over five minutes into the middle frame. Spencer Kersten deflected home a centering pass to put the Solar Bears ahead, 1-0. As the period continued, South Carolina (17-11-1-0) searched for an answer, but late in the period, Kersten converted on a breakout with 3:11 left to push Orlando ahead, 2-0. Solar Bears netminder, Colby Muise, saved all 22 shots from the Stingrays in the first two periods and kept the two-goal lead intact for Orlando heading to the final 20 minutes.

Early in the 3rd period, South Carolina had a goal disallowed that would have cut the deficit in half. After the goal was waved off, Orlando kept the pressure on South Carolina as Kersten blasted home his third goal of the game with 10:55 left in regulation. Kersten then scored his fourth goal of the day on the short-hand 85 seconds later to put the Solar Bears up, 4-0.

Down the stretch, the Stingrays could not figure out Muise who stopped all 28 shots he faced as Orlando shut out South Carolina, 4-0.

The Stingrays return to action on Friday night against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum Saturday, December 27, against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m. for Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776.

