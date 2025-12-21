Taylor's Hat Trick Lifts Thunder over Admirals 7-3

GLENS FALLS - Justin Taylor recorded a hat trick as the Adirondack Thunder took down the Norfolk Admirals, 7-3, in front of 3,669 at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Sunday evening.

Adirondack took an early lead on the power play as Matt Salhany took a pass from Justin Taylor and beat goaltender Christian Propp over the right shoulder from the left circle. The goal was Salhany's sixth of the year from Salhany and Patrick Grasso just 4:29 into the game.

Less than three minutes later, Brian Carrabes and Matt Salhany exchanged passes and Carrabes buried his fourth of the year for a 2-0 lead. Assists on the play were awarded to Salhany and Jackson van de Leest at the 7:23 mark.

Norfolk answered later in the opening period as Chase Yoder got to a rebound and beat Jeremy Brodeur for his third of the year. Brandon Osmundson and Ben Zloty were credited with assists at 13:55 and Adirondack took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Justin Taylor scored his seventh goal of the year to give the Thunder a 3-1 lead in the second. Great passing by Brian Carrabes and Matt Salhany set up Taylor and he went top shelf. The goal came 9:58 into the second with assists from Carrabes and Salhany.

The Admirals pulled back within one goal after a good bounce over the stick of a Thunder defenseman. David Jankowski sent a pass to Kristoff Papp and he fired the puck in for his fifth of the season at 14:33 of the second. Adirondack took a 3-2 lead into the third.

Justin Taylor scored his second goal of the game just 1:18 into the third period off a pass from Brannon McManus at the top of the crease. The goal gave Adirondack a 4-2 lead and was his team-leading eighth of the year with assists from McManus and Kishaun Gervais.

After Ryan Wheeler and Luke Reid scored to give the Thunder a 6-2 lead, Justin Taylor scored his third of the game for a hat trick and a 7-3 lead with 3:44 left in regulation. Patrick Grasso and Matt Salhany picked up assists. Jeremy Brodeur denied 26 shots in the victory.

