Blades Battle Ghost Pirates Ahead of Holiday Break

Published on December 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Anthony Romano

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Last night, the Florida Everblades split the series against the Savannah Ghost Pirates and will look to stretch the win this afternoon, Sunday, December 21, at 3 p.m.

Craig Needham put the Everblades on the board first, with assists from Oliver Chau and Anthony Romano. The Blades' lead was short-lived, as the Ghost Pirates drew even on a goal by Riley Hughes. Florida regained the advantage when Anthony Romano scored shorthanded in the second period. Tarun Fizer followed with a power-play goal to extend the lead, assisted by Zach Berzolla and Jesse Lansdell. Savannah added one more to their scoring with Josh Davies, but Fizer answered with an insurance marker in the third to seal the win.

Everblades' netminder, Will Cranley, set a 37-save record for the season in last night's game. He is currently on a seven-game winning streak, posting a .934 save percentage and a 1.82 goals-against average.

Lead scorer Anthony Romano is riding a three-game point streak and now has 22 points. Not far behind are Reid Duke (16) and Oliver Chau, who moved up to tie Duke with 16 points. Defensively, Gianfranco Cassaro and Zach Berzolla now lead the Blades with 11 points, while Sean Allen follows with 10. For Savannah, Dennis Cesana leads the defensemen with 16 points, and Nicholas Zabaneh, along with Bryce Brodzinski, lead the offensive line with 17 points.

Savannah still manages a 19% conversion rate on the power play, while Florida operates at 17%. The Everblades and the Ghost Pirates remain even on the kill at 86%.

