Thunder Acquire Daniel Amesbury from Utah

Published on December 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Forward Daniel Amesbury with the Kansas City Mavericks

(Adirondack Thunder) Forward Daniel Amesbury with the Kansas City Mavericks(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired forward Daniel Amesbury from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for cash considerations.

Amesbury, 35, joins the Thunder after playing in one game this season with the Utah Grizzlies and accumulating seven penalty minutes. Last season, the Maple Ridge, British Columbia native played in 33 games with the Kansas City Mavericks and had an assist and 171 penalty minutes. In a total of 47 ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Kansas City, and Utah, Amesbury has one point and 230 penalty minutes.

The Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena today against Norfolk! Fans can enjoy Sunday Funday against the Admirals with $5 Busch Light (16oz.) all game.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.