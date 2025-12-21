ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspension.

South Carolina's Klimek fined, suspended

South Carolina's Jordan Klimek has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #379, Orlando at South Carolina, on Dec. 20.

Klimek is fined and suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation at 18:03 of the third period.

Klimek will miss South Carolina's game vs. Orlando today (Dec. 21).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kansas City's Crawford fined

Kansas City's Marcus Crawford has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #377, Utah at Kansas City, on Dec. 20.

Crawford is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 19:58 of the third period.

Rapid City's Davis fined

Rapid City's Brett Davis has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #376, Rapid City at Idaho, on Dec. 20.

Davis is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for high-sticking at 19:06 of the third period.

