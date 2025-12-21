ECHL Transactions - December 21

Published on December 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 21, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Johnny Curran, F

Tulsa:

Dmitri Toporowski, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jackson van de Leest, D Assigned by Utica

Delete Ben Lindberg, D Placed on Reserve

Add Daniel Amesbury, F Acquired from Utah

Add Alexander Campbell, F Assigned by Utica

Delete Shane Harper, F Placed on Reserve

Allen:

Add Andre Anania, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Malik Johnson, F Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Ryley Appelt, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Firriolo, D Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Ethan Leyh, F Returned From Loan by Chicago Wolves

Delete Ethan Leyh, F Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Antonio Venuto, F Loaned to Cleveland

Kansas City:

Add Kyle Pow, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Logan Terness, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jack LaFontaine, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Will Gavin, F Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Dawson Barteaux, D Recalled by Manitoba

Savannah:

Add Evan Cormier, G Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Tristan Amonte, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Zachary Krajnik, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Michael Simpson, G Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Romain Rodzinski, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Josh Wilkins, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Delete Mitch Lewandowski, F Placed on Reserve 12/20

Tulsa:

Add Michael Davies, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Utah:

Add Daniel Amesbury, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Daniel Amesbury, F Traded to Adirondack

Delete Cooper Gay, F Recalled to Colorado Eagles by Colorado Avalanche







