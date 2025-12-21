ECHL Transactions - December 21
Published on December 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 21, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Rapid City:
Johnny Curran, F
Tulsa:
Dmitri Toporowski, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jackson van de Leest, D Assigned by Utica
Delete Ben Lindberg, D Placed on Reserve
Add Daniel Amesbury, F Acquired from Utah
Add Alexander Campbell, F Assigned by Utica
Delete Shane Harper, F Placed on Reserve
Allen:
Add Andre Anania, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Malik Johnson, F Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Ryley Appelt, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Firriolo, D Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Ethan Leyh, F Returned From Loan by Chicago Wolves
Delete Ethan Leyh, F Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Antonio Venuto, F Loaned to Cleveland
Kansas City:
Add Kyle Pow, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Logan Terness, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jack LaFontaine, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Will Gavin, F Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Dawson Barteaux, D Recalled by Manitoba
Savannah:
Add Evan Cormier, G Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Tristan Amonte, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Zachary Krajnik, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Michael Simpson, G Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Romain Rodzinski, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Josh Wilkins, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Delete Mitch Lewandowski, F Placed on Reserve 12/20
Tulsa:
Add Michael Davies, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Utah:
Add Daniel Amesbury, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Daniel Amesbury, F Traded to Adirondack
Delete Cooper Gay, F Recalled to Colorado Eagles by Colorado Avalanche
