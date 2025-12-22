Mavericks Breeze into Holiday Break with Win over Allen

Published on December 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The Kansas City Mavericks closed out the weekend with a dominant 6-2 win over the Allen Americans on Sunday afternoon. KC set the tone early and kept full control, outshooting Allen 41-27.

David Cotton opened the scoring late in the first period before the Mavericks erupted for four goals in the second. Lucas Sowder and Justin Janicke each found the back of the net, with both goals assisted by Nolan Sullivan, who finished with a three-point night and earned Third Star honors.

Jack Randl, Janicke, and Zach Uens added three more in the third to seal the victory. Goaltender Jack LaFontaine turned in a strong performance, earning First Star of the game, while Janicke collected Second Star.

The Mavericks will be back at home for their New Year's Eve theme night game on Dec 31st for a 7:05 pm puck drop.







