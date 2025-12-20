Late Power-Play Goal Sinks Admirals in 3-2 Setback
Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Worcester, MA - Following a tough loss on Wednesday, the Norfolk Admirals returned to the ice Friday night inside the DCU Center for another contest against the Worcester Railers. Norfolk brought energy, pace, and sustained pressure, but a pair of power-play goals by Worcester, including the eventual game-winner, sent the Admirals to a 3-2 defeat, their third straight loss.
Isaac Poulter made his second consecutive start of the week for Norfolk, stopping 12 of 15 shots faced. While the Railers finished on the right side of the scoreboard, the flow of play often favored the Admirals, who controlled possession and dictated tempo for long stretches of the night.
Norfolk set the tone early with an aggressive forecheck and strong penalty kill. That effort was rewarded at 13:33 of the first period when Nathan Noel scored a shorthanded goal, capitalizing on a quick transition to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead. Norfolk carried that advantage into the intermission and continued to press in the second period, spending extended time in the Worcester zone and forcing Railers goaltender Parker Gahagen to come up with timely saves.
Through two periods, the Admirals owned a commanding 21-9 edge in shots on goal, a reflection of their work rate and offensive zone time. Despite Norfolk's push, Worcester found a way to equalize late in the second period when Anthony Repaci scored from between the circles at 10:53, squaring the game and shifting momentum heading into the final frame.
Special teams played a decisive role in the third period. Worcester took its first lead of the night at 8:41 on the power play, as Drew Callin finished a setup from Repaci. The Admirals responded with urgency once again, and Dawson Barteaux buried a power-play goal of his own to pull Norfolk back even and reignite hope on the bench.
That hope was short-lived, however, as another Worcester power-play goal proved to be the difference. The Railers finished the night 2-for-5 with the man advantage, while Norfolk was left searching for a late equalizer despite continued pressure.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. WOR - D. Callin (1 goal, 1 assist)
2. WOR - P. Gahagen (25 saves off 27 shots faced)
3. NOR - J. O'Leary (1 assist)
Next Up
Norfolk and Worcester will wrap up their three-game series Saturday night inside the DCU Center, with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m.
