Blades Open Three-Game Series against Savannah

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Tarun Fizer (right) in the faceoff circle

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Florida Everblades are back on the road for a three-game series against the Savannah Ghost Pirates beginning tonight, Friday, December 19 for a 7 p.m. puck drop at Enmarket Arena.

The Blades enter the matchup riding a seven-game winning streak, including three victories on the road. Savannah has dropped four of its last seven games, with just one win coming at home. Florida sits atop the South Division with 36 points, while Savannah ranks sixth with 21 points.

Anthony Romano leads Florida's offense with 16 points, with Reid Duke trailing by three. Kyle Betts and Hudson Elynuik share the team lead in goals with eight each while defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro tops the blueline with eight points and three goals. Romano and Cassaro connected on the overtime game-winner in the Blades' last outing against Orlando.

Bryce Brodzinski also leads with 16 points (5g, 11a) for the Ghost Pirates, while Robert Mastrosimone is their top scorer with nine goals, trailing Brodzinski by one point. Dennis Cesana outpaces their defensmen with three goals and 12 assists for 15 points.

The Blades sit at 81 goals scored and 48 goals against, averaging nearly 1.7 goals for every goal allowed, good for a 70.80% win percentage. Savannah owns a 70-67 goal differential, averaging just over 1.0 goal per goal allowed, contributing to a 40.90% win percentage.

Both teams boast an identical 86% penalty kill. On the power play, the Blades are converting at 17% (13/79), while the Ghost Pirates hold a slight edge at 19% (15/79).

The Blades are undefeated against Savannah this season, winning the two teams' last meetings in November at home.

