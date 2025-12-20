Grizzlies Score Season High 7 Goals in Road Victory at KC

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Independence, Missouri - The Utah Grizzlies scored a season high 7 goals as Reed Lebster led the club with 2 goals and 1 assist and Robbie Stucker had 1 goal and 2 assists in a 7-4 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Neil Shea got Utah on the board 6:52 into the contest for his 7th goal of the campaign. 1:57 later it was Robbie Stucker scoring from the right point to extend Utah's lead. Reed Lebster made it a 3-0 game when he scored on a pass from Luke Manning 12:10 in. Danny Dzhaniyev scored Utah's fourth goal 17:12 in on a rebound from a Robbie Stucker shot. Utah led 4-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Maxim Barbashev scored unassisted for his first goal in a Utah uniform 6:54 into the second period. Kansas City's Nolan Sullivan scored unassisted 10:25 in and exactly five minutes later Will Gavin scored for the Mavericks to make it a 5-2 game. Utah led by 3 goals after 2 frames.

Lebster scored his second goal of the night 7:33 into the third period to make it 6-2 Utah. Jackson Berezowski 9:50 in and Casey Carreau 15:09 in each scored for Kansas City to cut Utah's lead to 6-4. Evan Friesen scored on an empty net 16:43 to complete the scoring and to give Utah a three goal victory.

Utah's Dylan Wells saved 37 of 41 in net as he earned his team leading 6th win. Kansas City's Jack LaFontaine stopped 23 of 29.

Noah Ganske and Luke Manning each had 2 assists for Utah. Manning has 1 goal and 6 assists in his last 5 games. Maxim Barbashev had 1 goal and 1 assist for his first multiple point game as a Grizzly. Ganske and Stucker were each a +4 for Utah in the win.

Grizzlies' road trip continues at Kansas City on Saturday night. Utah hosts Idaho on December 26-27. Face-off both nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Reed Lebster (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3, 4 shots.

2. Will Gavin (KC) - Second career pro goal.

3. Robbie Stucker (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +4, 3 shots.







