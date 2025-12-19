South Carolina Agrees to Terms with Forward Tyler Burnie

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that they have agreed to terms with forward Tyler Burnie.

Burnie comes to the Stingrays after skating in 17 games this season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL, tallying 12 points (1g, 11a) for the Ice Flyers. The Midhurst, Ontario native last appeared for Pensacola on December 11 in a 4-3 overtime win over the Huntsville Havoc.

The 6-foot-4, 201 pound forward is in his second season of professional hockey after playing in 65 games last season between the Rapid City Rush and Allen Americans. Burnie signed with Rapid City out of Brock University of USports and played in 51 games for the Rush before being traded to Allen on March 12. He logged 19 points (7g, 12a) in his rookie season with the two clubs.

In his four-year collegiate career with Brock, Burnie had 63 points (28g, 35a) in 62 career games with the Badgers. He finished second on the Badgers in goals (15) and points (33) in his final year during the 2023-24 season and was named an OUA West Second Team All-Star that season.

South Carolina returns to action tonight against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

