Game Day Preview: Teddy Bear Toss Game

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans left wing Danny Katic (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the middle game of a three-game series tonight aga inst the Tulsa Oilers at CUTX Event Center. The Americans are 1-2-1 this season against Tulsa. Game time is 7:10 PM

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Game Producer: John Beifuss

On-Ice Reporter: Isabella Keaton

Game Stats: Matthew McDowell

Next Home Game: Saturday, December 27th vs Kansas City Mavericks, 7:10 PM CST

Wednesday Recap: The Allen Americans jumped on the Tulsa Oilers early scoring two times in the first five minutes of the game. Quinn Warmuth his third of the season at 2:40 unassisted. Then, Andre Anania with his third of the year at 4:59 (Danny Katic & Thomas Caron) to make it 2-0 Allen. The Oilers would tie the game with goals of their own before the end of the period. Spencer Asuchak gave the Americans the lead for good at 6:41 of the middle frame (Brayden Watts) with what would turn out to be the game winner for Allen. Colby McAuley added his fourth (Thomas Caron & Michael Gildon), and fifth goals of the year (Sam Sedley & Brayden Watts) to put the game away in the third period. The win for the Americans was their third in a row.

Costantini Another Stellar Showing: Marco Costantini, fresh off winning the Warrior Hockey Goalie of the Week Award on Monday put on another goalie clinic on Wednesday night stopping 36 of 38 Oilers shots to get the win. He improved his season record to 8-4-3 with a 0.931 save percentage.

Back-to-Back: With his goal on Wednesday night, Quinn Warmuth now has scored a goal in back-to-back games. The second year Americans defenseman has three points in his last two games (2 goals and 1 assist).

Moving on Up: With the Americans victory on Wednesday night, they moved into fifth place in the Mountain Division Standings just a point behind fourth place Wichita with a game in-hand.

McAuley Hot Stretch: Colby McAuley, who recently played in his 400th pro game has four points over his last two games. He has nine points in 16 games this season (5 goals and 4 assists).

From the Affiliation: The Belleville Senators are in action tonight on the road at Rochester. Belleville is currently sitting out of the top four in the division. The Senators are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Overall: 11-9-3-0

Home: 6-4-1-0

Away: 5-5-2-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (9) Brayden Watts

Assists: (13) Sam Sedley and Brayden Watts

Points: (22) Brayden Watts

+/- (+7) Andre Anania

PIM's (35) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Tulsa Oilers:

Overall: 9-14-0-0

Home: 5-8-0-0

Away: 4-6-0-0

Last 10: 2-8-0-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (11) Easton Armstrong

Assists: (12) Coulson Pitre

Points: (17) Easton Armstrong

+/-: (+2) Tyler Poulson and two others

PIM's (39) Mike McKee

