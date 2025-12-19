Admirals Acquire Forward Jack Jaunich from Kalamazoo in Exchange for Future Considerations
Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today they have acquired forward Jack Jaunich from the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for future considerations.
Jaunich, 28, is currently in his third full season of professional hockey following his collegiate career at Aurora University in the NCHA. The White Bear Lake, MN native spent the previous two seasons with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc where he had 80 points in 105 games played and was a teammate of Norfolk's Brandon Osmundson. Through 12 games with the K-Wings, Jaunich has earned two goals and one assist.
Jaunich will wear #26 for the Admirals.
The Admirals continue their stretch of 10-straight road games tonight with a rematch against the Worcester Railers in game two of three of this week's series. Puck-drop from the DCU Center is scheduled for 7:05pm, and you can tune into tonight's action on the Sentara Norfolk Admirals Broadcast Network with Nick Gimbel on FloHockey and Mixlr for pregame coverage starting at 6:50pm
