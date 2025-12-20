Teasedale's Pair Leads Lions over Mariners

TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, dropped a 3-1 decision to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday night at Colisee Videotron. Former NHL player Joel Teasedale scored twice for the Lions, including the game-winning goal

The Mariners used the power play to take a 1-0 lead midway through the opening period. Alex DiPaolo, parked to the left of the Lions net, found a deflected puck right in his wheelhouse and potted his third goal of the season, from Robert Cronin and Tristian Thompson. Trois-Rivieres tied things up at 14:39 right off a faceoff, as Joel Teasdale found a loose puck behind a scrambling Brad Arvanitis and netted his second goal in as many games against Maine.

In the middle frame, the Mariners were tasked with three penalty kills, holding strong to keep the game tied 1-1 through 40 minutes. Teasedale struck again to break tie with a backhander from the goal line at 12:12 of the third period, his third goal in two games against Maine. Anthony Poulin's empty netter with 56 seconds left sealed the game.

Arvanitis continued his run of tough luck, stopping 33 of 35 in the losing effort. Jones stopped 27 of 28 to improve to 7-1-0. The Lions snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Mariners take on the Lions again at Colisee Videotron on Saturday at 3 PM. They come out of the holiday break with a pair of games on home ice on Friday, December 26th at 7:15 PM against Worcester and a special 3 PM matinee on December 27th against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

