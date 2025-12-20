Fuel Take Home an Overtime Win on Friday Night

December 19, 2025

Indy Fuel







FORT WAYNE - The Indy Fuel traveled up I-69 on Friday night to take on their division rival, the Fort Wayne Komets. The game remained tied for much of the night, with Indy being outshot by Fort Wayne. In overtime, the Fuel capitalized on the extra hockey to secure the win.

1ST PERIOD

Nico Blachman took the first penalty of the night at 5:32 for roughing. The Fuel capitalized on the power play, with Harrison Israels tipping in a shot from Jesse Tucker.

Fort Wayne dominated the shot total after the first period, outshooting the Fuel 11-5.

2ND PERIOD

Nick Grima headed to the box at 3:56 for delay of game. Fort Wayne's Austin Magera found the back of the net at 4:50 to put the Komets on the board.

Will Ennis and Brady Stonehouse were both assessed roughing minors at 9:30, resulting in four-on-four play for two minutes, but neither team found the back of the net.

The remainder of the second period stayed relatively calm. The Komets continued to control the pace, outshooting the Fuel 28-12.

3RD PERIOD

The Fuel were assessed a too-many-men bench minor early at 1:31, served by Sahil Panwar, but Fort Wayne was unable to generate on the power play.

Chris Cameron was later sent to the box at 4:54 for holding, and the Komets again failed to capitalize.

Fort Wayne led the shot count 32-18 through regulation.

OVERTIME

Indy controlled the extra period, keeping Fort Wayne off the scoreboard. Owen Robinson sealed the win with a breakaway goal at 1:13.







